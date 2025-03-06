Sportime Pickleball Expands Long Island Footprint with New 13-Court Facility in Westbury

Sportime Pickleball Westbury features 13 dedicated, climate-controlled courts

Westbury location enhances Sportime’s Long Island’s pickleball offerings with state-of-the-art courts and exclusive partnerships

WESTBURY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sportime Pickleball continues to impact the pickleball scene on Long Island with the grand opening of Sportime Pickleball Westbury , to take place on Saturday, March 8, 2025. This premier facility is designed for both competitive and social play, and features 13 dedicated, climate-controlled courts, designed to accommodate play and instruction for all levels. To elevate the playing experience, Sportime Pickleball Westbury offers courtside lounges, changing rooms with showers, a pro shop, a grab-and-go café, and a party room with court viewing. Through exclusive Platinum Partnerships with Joola, Selkirk, and Diadem, players will have access to cutting-edge gear and exclusive events designed to enhance play and educate guests on the latest pickleball equipment and technology. Sportime Pickleball Westbury will contribute to the local economy by creating full- and part-time employment opportunities in management, coaching, client support, hospitality, and maintenance.As part of its grand opening celebration, Sportime Pickleball Westbury will host Opening Day - Open Plays on Saturday, March 8th, offering multiple level-based open play sessions from 9:00 am - 9:00 pm. Other launch events will include a St. Patrick’s Day Open Play / Diadem Demo Day on Saturday, March 16th from 1 pm to 4:30 pm. The event is sponsored by Diadem Pickleball , a leading provider of pickleball equipment and apparel.Although existing Sportime clubs already offer 70 dedicated and hybrid pickleball courts, with the opening of its first dedicated pickleball facility in Westbury, Sportime Pickleball officially launches its ambitious commitment to build more than 15 dedicated pickleball clubs in the tri-state area, offering more than 200 courts by spring 2031. Also opening on March 8th will be Sportime Pickelball’s second dedicated facility in Englewood, NJ, offering 12 courts and outstanding amenities for players and spectators. Near-term plans include three sites already under construction, all scheduled to open by fall of 2025, in Yorktown Heights and Armonk, NY, and in Wayne, NJ. Sportime Pickleball is committed to becoming the leading pickleball provider in the Northeast, as its parent company, Sportime Clubs, is for tennis."As pickleball continues to be one of the fastest growing sports in history, we are proud to open our first Sportime Pickleball dedicated location on Long Island," said Claude Okin, President and CEO of Sportime. "Sportime Westbury is a prime location, offering easy access for players from across Nassau County and beyond, and will serve as our pickleball flagship on Long Island, offering state-of-the-art courts, premium amenities, and an unparalleled playing experience. We are committed to making this facility a vibrant, family-friendly community hub, where players of all levels can train, compete, and connect."Sportime Pickleball is dedicated to growing the sport at all levels, with a special focus on youth engagement. The Sportime team is actively working with local schools, PTAs, and summer camps to introduce junior players to the game.“In addition to servicing the large number of adult players who are passionate about pickleball on Long Island, we are also looking forward to introducing the next generation of players to the game through our Junior Pickleball Academy. Designed for children ages 6-16, young players will participate in instructional clinics, supervised open play sessions and structured competitions,” commented Joe Siegel, Sportime Pickleball’s Managing Director.For more information on Sportime Pickleball Westbury - https://www.sportimepickleball.com/Programs?location=wb About Sportime PickleballSportime Pickleball, a division of Sportime Clubs, the largest operator of tennis clubs in the greater New York area, will operate dedicated pickleball clubs in the Tri-State area and beyond, with the goal of becoming the leading pickleball club operator in the Northeast. Sportime Clubs will leverage Sportime’s existing infrastructure, management capacity, programming expertise, and a player database of more than 70,000 active members/players. Each Sportime Pickleball location will feature 10-20 indoor, state-of-the-art, pickleball courts that will be available for social and competitive open-play sessions, court-time rentals, tournaments, clinics, instruction, and more. Some locations will also feature restaurant and event spaces, which will be operated by food and beverage partners.

