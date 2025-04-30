SPORTIME RANDALL’S ISLAND DEBUTS $55MM EXPANSION OF WORLD-CLASS $75MM TENNIS FLAGSHIP

Photo courtesy of SPORTIME Photo courtesy of SPORTIME Claude Okin, SPORTIME CEO

Grand Opening of Largest Indoor Tennis Facility in the United States

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SPORTIME Randall’s Island proudly celebrates the completion of its $55 million expansion, a transformative project two years in the making. Today’s ribbon-cutting ceremony marks the latest milestone in the facility’s evolution, and firmly establishes its position as a world-class – and the largest – indoor tennis club and training facility in the United States.One hundred percent funded by SPORTIME Clubs, this major investment follows the original $20+ million SPORTIME led project that brought SPORTIME Randall’s Island to life in 2009. With SPORTIME’s total capital investment reaching more than $75 million, the facility now stands as a testament to SPORTIME’s enduring commitment to New York City, reflecting its focus on excellence in sport, accessibility, and community impact.“I am a lifelong New Yorker, I learned to play tennis in New York City public parks, including at Randall’s Island,” said Claude Okin, SPORTIME’s President & CEO. “So, there is no achievement more personal to me, or of which I am prouder, than SPORTIME’s flagship facility on Randall’s Island. Our goal, since 2004, has been to create a year-round tennis club and training center like no other in the world, right here in our hometown: NYC. And we have done that.”Best-in-Class Tennis MeccaSPORTIME Randall’s Island now spans more than 260,000 square feet of tennis courts and support space. The expansion has elevated and diversified the year-round campus, which offers a scale and caliber of resources not previously available in the tri-state area—or anywhere beyond.Now home to 33 courts—up from 20 at its inception—SPORTIME Randall’s Island features 15 Laykold hard-surface courts housed in two permanent buildings and in one seasonal air-structure, in addition to 14 Har-Tru soft-surface courts in one permanent and one seasonal air-structure. The facility also includes a dedicated Community Welcome Center with four 36’ red ball courts. All year-round indoor courts are fully air-conditioned, while all 12 seasonal outdoor courts are equipped with stadium-quality lighting for nighttime play. The result: elite playing and training conditions on multiple surfaces for athletes of all ages and skill levels.To support the training, recovery, well-being and social interaction of players and athletes, the expansion added a second state-of-the-art clubhouse with direct viewing of 12 of the facility’s courts, and an enhanced athletic performance training and recovery center that rivals those found at elite professional venues. Amenities including lounge areas and classrooms, a wellness-focused café, and a full-service pro shop offering an unrivaled, world-class environment for players at every level.The expansion also enhanced the facility’s special event and tournament hosting capabilities, including private lounge spaces, TV quality lighting, and electronic line calling on its hard-surface courts. The outdoor stadium court can be configured to accommodate up to 4,000 spectators, making it an ideal venue for competitions and showcases.A Global Destination, Rooted in Public & Private PartnershipSPORTIME Randall’s Island is parkland and the property of the City of New York and is operated by SPORTIME subject to a 25-year license agreement. It is both a commercial tennis club, open to the public, and a public park, with half of its courts, including lighted courts for evening play, accessible to NYC Parks Tennis Permit holders at a cost of $100 for the entire outdoor season. SPORTIME is a foundational partner of the Randall’s Island Park Alliance (RIPA), the nonprofit organization that redeveloped and maintains the Park, which features Icahn Stadium and over 60 playing fields, and is one of NYC’s premiere sports destinations. SPORTIME’s more $2.5 million in annual license fees provide critical funding for the upkeep and improvement of the Island’s facilities.SPORTIME Randall's Island has redefined what a public/private partnership can be and achieve in sport. The facility welcomes 50,000 players and guests annually, hosts weekly tournaments and events ranging from USTA league play to international showcases, and employs a team of over 100 New Yorkers."It is thrilling to see the completion of this significant project that only elevates the offerings Randall's Island Park and SPORTIME bring to both the local and greater NYC communities," said Randall's Island Park Alliance President Deborah Maher. "These state-of-the-art, expanded facilities represent the commitment SPORTIME and the Alliance are making to continually improve Randall's Island for park patrons and sports-enthusiasts of all ages."“The expansion of SPORTIME Randall’s Island is an excellent example of how public/private partnerships can activate our parks and expand access to recreational opportunities for New Yorkers of all ages,” said NYC Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue. “With over 400 diverse concessions citywide, NYC Parks is proud to partner with organizations like SPORTIME that not only generate vital revenue, but also enhance our parks through dynamic, year-round programming and meaningful capital improvements to our green spaces.”Commitment to CommunityLaunched in the fall of 2010, the John McEnroe Tennis Academy (JMTA) at SPORTIME Randall’s Island offers world-class, year-round coaching for junior players aiming to compete at the highest levels. Reflecting McEnroe’s vision of an urban academy, JMTA provides students with access to top-tier training while allowing them to live at home and attend local schools, thus offering access and opportunity to aspiring NYC-based athletes. Since its inception, over 200 JMTA players have earned college scholarships and preferred admission through their tennis.“When we launched the John McEnroe Tennis Academy at SPORTIME Randall’s Island in 2010, the goal wasn’t just to develop great players, it was to create access, to give New York kids real opportunity, and to build something lasting in the city I grew up in,” said McEnroe. “The expansion of this facility is a big moment. It means more courts, more kids, and more chances to do it right. And for me, that’s what it has always been about.”SPORTIME Randall’s Island is also home to the Johnny Mac Tennis Project (JMTP), a non-profit offering free community-based instructional programs that welcome as many as 1,600 children weekly to the facility. More than 2,000 children participate in JMTP programs offsite, at schools and CBOs, as well as virtual programming. Many of these kids are from NYC’s most underserved and under-resourced neighborhoods. JMTP’s programs are designed to introduce tennis at an early age, as a life-long health and wellness activity. For some, JMTP’s school-year programs lead to JMTP’s Excellence Program, which provides a pathway to JMTA scholarships."For over a dozen years, our third graders at Central Park East II have received weekly tennis lessons thanks to the unwavering support of the Johnny Mac Tennis Project” said Naomi Smith, principal, Central Park East II. “We are deeply thankful and appreciate its commitment to our students.”James Sayer, principal at Our Lady Queen of Angels in East Harlem, is also appreciative. “JMTP has been an incredible opportunity for our students. The program has opened doors to high-level play, college scholarship opportunities, and unforgettable experiences—like meeting Billie Jean King! We’re so grateful for the access and excellence JMTP provides.”A Vision RealizedSPORTIME Randall’s Island reflects a legacy of corporate and personal commitment, leadership and investment that has been sustained through two recessions and a global pandemic, and funded without the use of any taxpayer dollars. SPORTIME’s commitment to NYC and to its work at SPORTIME Randall’s Island is now 20 years in the making, with decades and generations more to come.“We raised, borrowed and invested $75 million to build the largest and best publicly accessible indoor tennis facility in the world on NYC parkland, and owned by NYC, at which we welcome players and students of all ages, levels, and backgrounds,” said Okin. “We are very proud of what we have built, and even more excited about the opportunities that these world-class facilities will create for our players, coaches, and community members, and, most of all, for our kids.”

