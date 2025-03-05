Submit Release
Lane closure expected on I-29 in Fargo tomorrow

FARGO, N.D. – Southbound lane closure is expected early tomorrow morning for guardrail repair on Interstate 29 at Exit 64 in Fargo.

The left lane will be closed at the on-ramp and speeds will be reduced.  

Minimum delays are expected. The repairs will be complete in the afternoon.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution while driving in work zones.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov. 
 

