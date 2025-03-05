Missing plane and pilot located near Whiskey Dick Mountain

OLYMPIA – The search for a missing plane and pilot ended on Wednesday, March 5, when air search and rescue crews located the crash site near Whiskey Dick Mountain, east of Ellensburg. Tragically the pilot and sole occupant was found deceased.

The plane was located around 9 a.m. with the assistance of a Life Flight helicopter. Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office is working to safely recover the pilot’s body. Immediate family members have been notified.

The Washington State Department of Transportation was notified Tuesday night of a missing a red, white and blue Cessna 150 enroute to the Lake Chelan Airport. The plane departed from the Yakima Air Terminal/McAllister Field at 3:43 p.m. Tuesday. A family member reported it missing when the plane did not arrive.

Tracking data revealed the plane's last recorded location was in the hills between Ellensburg and the Columbia River. Ground and air search teams deployed throughout the night, focusing on that area.

While the crash site was located quickly, this was a heartbreaking discovery for everyone involved. WSDOT is deeply grateful to all who dedicated their time, expertise and resources to the search mission. This effort was made possible through the collaboration of multiple agencies, including the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center, the Washington State Emergency Operations Center, the Chelan, Grant and Douglas County Sheriff’s offices and the Life Flight Air Ambulance.

WSDOT , by statute (RCW 47.68.380) is charged with the coordination and management of aerial search and rescue within the state.

This concludes WSDOT’s involvement in the mission. Further information will be released by the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office. Media questions about any investigation of cause can be directed to the National Transportation Safety Board.