Three Arrested, More Than $300,000 in Drugs Seized in Multi-Agency Investigation into...

Agency News March 05, 2025

RICHMOND — Three people were arrested and more than $300,000 in drugs were seized by the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) and partner law enforcement agencies after a now former Correctional Officer and his associates were caught in a drug smuggling investigation at Greensville Correctional Center.

On Friday, March 1, VADOC Office of Law Enforcement Services (OLES) Special Agents received information from Greensville Correctional Center that Xavier Campbell, then a Correctional Officer at Greensville, was telling others he had received payment for smuggling contraband into the prison. Special Agents approached Campbell, who admitted to smuggling items into the facility on multiple occasions in exchange for payment.

Campbell consented to a search of his person and vehicle. Several packages were found containing a large variety of contraband, including buprenorphine, naloxone, methamphetamine, fentanyl, marijuana, and tobacco.

Special Agents identified the name of Campbell’s source of supply and scheduled a meeting locally. Later, OLES, the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office, and the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office identified the vehicle being driven by Campbell’s source and initiated a traffic stop. Willie Gamble, who was recently released from VADOC custody, and an accomplice, Erica Randolph, were inside the car, which contained a stolen firearm and a package of contraband similar to the one found in Campbell’s car.

More than $300,000 (prison value) worth of drugs were seized in this case.

Campbell is facing the following charges: Attempt to deliver drugs to a prisoner and Possession of a Schedule I&II controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Gamble is facing the following charges: Possession of a Schedule I&II controlled substance with intent to distribute, Possession of a Schedule I&II controlled substance, Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Possession of a firearm while in possession of certain substances, and Carrying concealed weapons.

Randolph is facing the following charges: Possession of a Schedule I&II controlled substance and Possession of a Schedule I&II controlled substance with intent to distribute.

“Drugs and contraband have absolutely no place in our facilities,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. Our agency is working around the clock to stop smugglers from spreading their dangerous poison into our secure facilities. Thank you to our OLES Special Agents, and to the Greensville and Southampton County Sheriff’s Offices for their great work in this case.

The VADOC will have no further comment at this time.