Hone your art skills at March 18 wildflower program at MDC's Shoal Creek Center

JOPLIN, Mo. – With blooming spring flowers just around the corner, March is a perfect time to learn about Missouri’s wildflowers and the important roles they play for wildlife.

People who want to learn more about native wildflowers while honing their artistic skills should sign up for the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) program “Colors of Spring” on March 18 at MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin. This program will be from 2-3 p.m. Registration is required for this free program and seating is limited. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/206356

At the March 18 program, MDC Naturalist Jessie Ballard will discuss the anatomy of some of the region’s more common wildflowers and will also talk about why these plants are important to wildlife. Participants in this program will also get an opportunity to make watercolor prints of native wildflowers. MDC staff will furnish all art supplies.

MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center is located at 201 Riviera Drive. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at the Shoal Creek Center and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about upcoming programs or want information on how to sign up for text alerts from the Shoal Creek Center can call 417-629-3434.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.