National Non-profit, City Thread, Awards Three U.S. Cities Grants to Advance Transportation Infrastructure

--Burlingame, CA; Columbus, OH; and Hood River, OR forge ahead to plan, achieve cities’ mobility project goals--

Working with the City Thread team through the AMP process has helped us get some clarity, fresh perspectives, and helpful tools to up our game and get us closer to achieving our goals.” — Jon Larsen, Salt Lake City’s Transportation Director

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- City Thread, a national nonprofit consultancy improving communities through connected transportation, announced today its third cohort of Accelerated Mobility Playbook (AMP) Technical Assistance Grant recipients. The program will help these cities achieve their transportation goals faster, making it easier for residents to move around their cities, and delivering co-benefits like safety and climate improvement.The AMP Technical Assistance Grant recipients are Burlingame, CA; Columbus, OH; and Hood River, OR.“We are thrilled to welcome our latest cohort of city and community leaders who are prioritizing mobility projects,” said Sara Studdard, City Thread partner. “We look forward to providing them with strategic guidance to help them achieve their connected transportation goals with greater speed and effectiveness.Led by national transportation infrastructure experts Zoe Kircos, Sara Studdard, and Kyle Wagenschutz, City Thread, through its AMP Technical Assistance Grant program , offers coaching, assessments, and recommendations, enabling communities to accelerate and complete projects that improve mobility, safety, and community connectivity.Prior to establishing City Thread, the founding partners pioneered this work through the Final Mile program, developing strategies to help U.S. cities move faster, more efficiently, and more equitably to complete mobility networks. Cities like Austin, TX, built out 115 miles of new bikeways in just two years using the AMP approach.“Cities might have the plans, expertise, and public support to invest in mobility options, but they need a strategy for accelerating project delivery,” said Kyle Wagenschutz, partner, City Thread. “Mobility networks shouldn’t take forever to build. Our AMP Technical Assistance Grant program provides the right tools, coaching, and support to help city leaders move projects from paper to concrete.”Through the AMP program, City Thread establishes a diverse coalition of elected officials, city staff, community leaders, funders, and residents to identify problems, brainstorm solutions, and work together to develop a shared vision to accelerate mobility and place-based projects.City Thread Reach spans 20+ U.S. CitiesThese three forward-thinking cities join the likes of Austin, TX; Bainbridge Island, WA; Bentonville, AR; Cleveland, OH; Denver, CO; Gulfport, MS; Indianapolis, IN; Milwaukee, WI; New Orleans, LA; Petaluma, CA; Pittsburgh, PA; Providence, RI; Salt Lake City, UT; Santa Rosa, CA; Spokane, WA; Syracuse, NY; Tampa, FL and Tucson, AZ; for a total of 22 cities that have benefited from partnering with City Thread.“We’re at a critical inflection point with the development of our active transportation infrastructure right now,” said Jon Larsen, Salt Lake City’s Transportation Director. “Working with the City Thread team through the AMP process has helped us get some clarity, fresh perspectives, and helpful tools to up our game and get us closer to achieving our goals.”The AMP Technical Assistance Grant program supports cities regardless of their starting point. City Thread not only customizes solutions to meet a city’s specific needs but also provides an opportunity for them to convene with and learn from other city leaders at its annual AMP Gathering, which Kircos believes is paramount to cities’ success.“Strengthening the relationship between elected leaders, municipal staff, residents, and philanthropic partners is key to any community’s success,” said Kircos. “And clear, consistent communication helps people feel connected during the public planning processes, which builds support for the intended outcomes.”About City Thread:City Thread is a national, non-profit organization working with cities and their community partners to build the infrastructure projects that residents want and need. Our team of three passionate experts has worked in urban planning for city government and in project management, fundraising, grantmaking, coalition-building, and communications for nonprofits. City Thread offers technical assistance grants, contracts directly with cities, and partners with philanthropic and community organizations to provide consulting and project services. Learn more at www.citythread.org ###

