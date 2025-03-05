Retired Buccaneer Alex Smith To Host Flag Football Clinic To Bring Awareness To Safe Sports Alternatives for Youth

Alex Smith 2025 Spring Football Clinic

Mini Flag Football Clinic for youth athletes ages 6 to 14 at DICK'S House of Sport

Over 100,000 kids get injured every year in contact sports. We’re excited to create an atmosphere where young athletes can learn, grow, and have fun safely.” — Alex Smith

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tampa, FL – March 4, 2025 – Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player and current Commissioner for Land O' Lakes Under The Lights Flag Football, Alex Smith, is set to host an exciting Mini Flag Football Clinic for youth athletes in grades K-8 at DICK’S House of Sport. This special event is designed to introduce children to the fundamentals of flag football in a safe, fun, and engaging environment, led by an experienced NFL veteran and other retired players.Event Details:Date: March 15th, 2025 | 11:00am to 3:00pmLocation: DICK’S House of Sport | 2223 N Westshore Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607Who: Boys and Girls - Age 6 to 14What: Mini Flag Football Clinic led by Alex Smith & special guest athletesFocus: Flag football fundamentals, skill development, and teamworkWith a hands-on coaching approach, Alex Smith and his team will guide participants through essential skills such as throwing, catching, flag-pulling techniques, footwork, agility, and game strategy. This clinic aims to provide a solid foundation for young players while emphasizing sportsmanship, teamwork, and confidence-building.“Flag football is a fantastic way for kids to stay active, learn important skills, and develop a love for the game in a non-contact setting,” said Alex Smith. Over 100,000 kids get injured every year in contact sports. We’re excited to create an atmosphere where young athletes can learn, grow, and have fun safely.”How to Register:Register Online at – www.evozevents.com Spots for this high-energy, skill-building clinic are limited, so families are encouraged to register early to secure a place. Join us for a day of fun, learning, and football with Alex Smith and fellow retired NFL players. Don’t miss this opportunity to train with the pros!### About Alex Smith Alex Smith is a retired NFL tight end who played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Philadelphia Eagles, Cleveland Browns, and Washington Redskins. Now serving as the Commissioner of Land O’ Lakes Under The Lights Flag Football, he is dedicated to fostering youth sports programs and promoting the benefits of flag football as a safe, dynamic, and exciting sport for young athletes.# # #

