Holiday Market Aims to Eclipse Black Friday in Support of Small Business
Build-A-Shirt Owner Continues to Bring Small Businesses to The ForefrontTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local business owner Antoinette Stokes has set the bar high this holiday season by challenging the community to shop small instead of spending big dollars on Black Friday. Stokes’ t-shirt printing company provides services to a multitude of black, woman and LGBTQ-owned small businesses in the Tampa Bay area. After seeing a tremendous boom in new small business ventures over the past year, Stokes is hosting a holiday market to help underrepresented businesses find their voice in our community. The Black Saturday Holiday Market will aim to shift the trend of shopping on Black Friday at big box stores to shopping with small businesses instead. Sponsors like local favorite, Thee Burger Spot, immediately jumped on board to support Stokes’ in highlighting the quality and value small businesses bring to the community.
Stokes also partnered with EVOZ Events for production of the event stating: “The holiday season brings the perfect time for our community to support the resilience of small businesses after the pandemic. So many businesses are still bouncing back from a rough year in 2020. We owe it to them to support their perseverance during these times.”
The Black Saturday Holiday Market - brings over 50 local black, woman and LGBTQ-owned businesses together to celebrate their unique products and services. The market will highlight the importance of supporting budding businesses and creating genuine opportunities for their economic growth. This will be the fourth successful event hosted by Stokes/Build-A-Shirt within the past year.
Featured vendors will showcase products and services from Beauty & Skincare, Fashion & Apparel, Food Trucks, Health & Wellness, Home Goods, Professional Services. Technology & Electronics...and much more!
The Market will be held on Saturday, November 27th, 2021 from 11:00am to 4:00pm at Seminole Heights Garden Center 5800 N. Central Avenue Tampa, FL 33604 .
###
Vanessa Oatman
EVOZ Agency
+1 813-702-3869
email us here