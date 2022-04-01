Spring Fling Market Brings Small Business Back in Season
Seminole Heights Market Showcases Unique Businesses in Tampa BayTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Small Business Owner, Antoinette Stokes is on a mission to create a connection to Small Businesses in Tampa Bay. After several successful markets in the past 2 years, Stokes saw increasing need to produce an outside-the-box market to showcase the resounding talent of local small business owners. Sponsors like local favorite, EVOZ Events, immediately jumped on board to support Stokes’ in highlighting the quality and value small businesses bring to the community and the ever growing need to shift the dynamics of how consumers spend their hard-earned money.
Stokes recently reached out to EVOZ Events for assistance producing the event stating: “The pandemic sparked the creative juices of so many small business owners who were waiting to launch their products. Our Spring Fling Market will have a variety of businesses - from teen entrepreneurs, women and minority owned, LGBTQ and family-owned businesses that are eager to connect with the community and for their voices to be heard.”
The Spring Fling Market - brings 40 local local-owned small businesses together to celebrates their unique products and services. The market will highlight the importance of supporting budding businesses and creating genuine opportunities for their products and services to be seen.
Featured vendors will showcase products and services from Beauty & Skincare, Fashion & Apparel, Food Trucks, Health & Wellness, Home Goods, Professional Services, Technology & Electronics...and much more!
The Market will be held on April 9, 2022, from 11:00am to 4:00pm at Seminole Heights Garden Center 5800 N Central Ave, Tampa, FL 33603.
Event Link: www.evozevents.com/springfling
Instagram: instagram.com/evozevents
