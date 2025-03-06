DruvStar Secures Second US Patent for Advanced ML/AI Platform in Data Security and Compliance

DruvStar

Next-Gen AI Platform Revolutionizes Data Access Monitoring and Breach Prevention in High-Risk Sectors

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DruvStar , a leader in innovative cybersecurity solutions, has announced the approval of its second US patent, further solidifying its position in the data security and compliance sector. The company received a Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patent Application No. 17/635,699, titled "SYSTEMS, DEVICES, AND METHODS FOR OBSERVING AND/OR PERFORMING DATA ACCESS COMPLIANCE TO A COMPUTER NETWORK."This latest patent builds upon DruvStar's existing intellectual property portfolio, including their first patent (No. 11,575,702) issued in February 2023. The new patent focuses on enhancing the company's ML/AI platform capabilities in observing and enforcing data access compliance within computer networks.Manjit Gombra Singh, Founder and CEO of DruvStar, stated, "Approval of this patent marks another significant milestone in our journey to revolutionize data security. It underscores our commitment to developing cutting-edge technologies that address evolving data security and compliance challenges."DruvStar’s ML/AI patented technology includes:1. Advanced data access compliance monitoring2. AI-driven analysis of network behavior3. Real-time threat detection and policy enforcement4. Enhanced protection against both intentional and unintentional data breachesThis innovation has wide-ranging applications across multiple industries, including:• iGaming and Sports Betting• Casino Operations• Healthcare• Hospitality• Finance• GovernmentDruvStar operates its certified Security Operations Center globally and is headquartered in Las Vegas, providing 24/7 insights into cyber threats. With this new patent, the company strengthens its ability to offer enterprise-grade cybersecurity and data safety solutions to businesses of all sizes.About DruvStarDruvStar delivers advanced AI-powered cybersecurity solutions, protecting businesses from evolving cyber threats with a holistic governance and risk management approach. Operating from our Vegas-based SOC, we provide 24/7 protection, offering unparalleled data observability and compliance capabilities, strategic cybersecurity governance, proactive threat detection, and rapid incident response. Specializing in the unique needs of the Gaming, Tribal, and Healthcare industries, DruvStar combines cutting-edge ML/AI with over 100 years of collective experience to provide tailored cybersecurity solutions.For more information about DruvStar and its innovative data and cyber defense solutions, visit https://DruvStar.com

