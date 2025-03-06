VizConnect, Inc. ($VIZC: OTC) CEO, Temba Mahaka, Unveils Ambitious 2025 Growth Strategy

"Our strategic initiatives over the past year have laid a strong foundation for exponential growth in 2025," stated CEO Temba Mahaka.

VizConnect, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIZC)

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VizConnect, Inc. (OTC: VIZC), a publicly traded holding company specializing in strategic business development consulting and a growth through acquisition strategy based on the Berkshire Hathaway investment model, is pleased to announce CEO Temba Mahaka's comprehensive vision for the company's growth in 2025.Building upon a series of strategic initiatives and partnerships established over the past year, VizConnect is poised to expand its influence across multiple sectors, including real estate development, advanced technologies, and digital finance.Strategic Partnerships and InvestmentsIn 2024, VizConnect made significant strides by acquiring an 18% stake in Eternal Mind, Inc., a pioneer in artificial intelligence and quantum computing. This investment underscores VizConnect's commitment to integrating cutting-edge technologies into its portfolio. Eternal Mind is currently developing the world's first quantum computing algorithm for Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), with a strategic technology roadmap aimed at revolutionizing the AI industry.Additionally, VizConnect has strengthened its position in the real estate sector through a 10% ownership stake in New England Kitchens (NEK). This partnership has already yielded substantial returns, highlighted by NEK securing its largest order to date for a 172-unit multi-family apartment project in Windham, Maine, slated to commence in 2025.Expansion into Digital FinanceLooking ahead, VizConnect’s investment into VizConnect Exchange, LLC, will be launching its cryptocurrency exchange, in early 2025. This centralized cryptocurrency exchange aims to redefine digital asset trading by focusing on accessibility, education, and security. The platform will provide intuitive tools designed to empower users at all experience levels to engage confidently in the digital finance space.Commitment to Shareholder ValueIn line with its growth strategy, VizConnect is in the final stages of discussions to acquire an interest in Alpha City Metaverse through a consulting in exchange for shares agreement. Upon completion, this transaction is expected to enhance shareholder value, with plans to distribute shares in the newly formed entity to existing VizConnect shareholders.CEO's Vision for 2025"Our strategic initiatives over the past year have laid a strong foundation for exponential growth in 2025," stated CEO Temba Mahaka. "By leveraging our investments in advanced technologies, real estate, and digital finance, VizConnect is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value to our shareholders and partners. We are committed to driving innovation and fostering strategic alliances that will propel us into a leadership position across our targeted industries."As VizConnect embarks on this ambitious growth trajectory, the company remains dedicated to its core mission of guiding businesses through strategic development, innovative partnerships, and a steadfast commitment to excellence.About VizConnect, Inc.:VizConnect, Inc. specializes in guiding companies with strategic business development consulting services. The Company’s portfolio of services includes real estate acquisition and development, equity building, revenue generation, and asset acquirement. VizConnect's phase one of its strategic business roadmap is targeting four key industry sectors and focusing its’ core economic growth pillars in the areas of real estate development, green energy production, medical/healthcare IT, and disruptive advanced technologies, including AI Driven initiatives and blockchain-based platform solutions, offering broad market engagement and diverse opportunities for partnership and growth. The company’s experienced Team is driven to increase customers’ value, maximize existing capabilities, improve shareholder performance and profitability, increase cost efficiencies, optimize business workflow processes through continuous improvement analysis, and simplify business strategies for successful outcomes.For additional information: Please contact Temba Mahaka via email at Info@VizConnect.com, or via the website http://www.VizConnect.com/ Safe Harbor Statement:This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as VizConnect, Inc. or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. 