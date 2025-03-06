ASCEND, INC.’S KATHRYN ASPROMONTI NAMED 2025 GOLD STEVIE® AWARD WINNER FOR SALES & CUSTOMER SERVICE

Kathryn Aspromonti, SVP Sales at Ascend, Inc. Senior Sales Executive of the Year

Ascend Executive Wins Top Honor for Outstanding Sales, Sales Leadership and Growth

I am incredibly blessed to work with an incredibly talented team of professionals who support & encourage me to be my best, each and every day.” — Kathryn Aspromonti, SVP Sales

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ascend, Inc.'s Senior Vice President of Sales, Kathryn Aspromonti, has been honored with a Gold Stevie Award for Senior Sales Executive of the Year in the 19th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Key factors cited in this prestigious recognition were Mrs. Aspromonti’s exceptional leadership in driving record-breaking growth, building high-performing sales teams, cultivating long-term client relationships, and adapting to evolving demands in a highly competitive market.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes nine of the world’s leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®. With over 90 categories for customer service and sales achievements, and judged by 176 professionals globally, this competition represents a thoroughly comprehensive evaluation of industry excellence from over 2,100 nominations.

With over 20 years of experience across industries, Mrs. Aspromonti has consistently delivered exceptional results. Her transformative impact includes first quadrupling sales at ATS Consulting and then exceeding targets by 150% post-merger at Ascend. With a prior proven track record of top performance at UKG, Benefitfocus, Concur, and Paychex, she excels in securing major clients with innovative strategies and exceptional relationship-building. Mrs. Aspromonti encourages collaboration, empowers her team, and delivers tailored solutions, making her a respected figure in the industry.

One judge indicated “Kathryn Aspromonti’s nomination is a masterclass in sales leadership, revenue growth and team development. The nomination effectively highlights her strategic vision, adaptability, and impact on multiple organizations.” While another said, “Kathryn's impressive track record of exceeding sales targets and driving significant revenue growth speaks for itself. Her ability to balance individual excellence with team leadership and mentorship sets her apart as a truly exceptional sales professional.”

Ascend CEO Lou Sylaj added, “Kathryn’s sales and sales leadership achievements are a testament to her dynamic approach and unwavering commitment to excellence. Not only does her track record speak volumes about her capability, but her inspiring leadership style fosters a collaborative environment that encourages team growth and success, making her a respected leader at Ascend.”

Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller stated, “The outstanding scores awarded to this year’s Stevie winners reflect the exceptional levels of achievement they demonstrate. We proudly join the judges and the entire Stevie Awards community in congratulating and celebrating the winners on their accomplishments.”

When notified of the award, Mrs. Aspromonti shared, “I am incredibly blessed to work with an incredibly talented team of professionals who support & encourage me to be my best, each and every day. I am truly grateful to those who have supported & encouraged me on this amazing journey."

The list of Stevie winners in all categories is available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

About Ascend, Inc.

Ascend, Inc. is one of the largest premier exclusive UKG partners in North America. In combining the expertise of over 130 certified consultants and a portfolio of 300+ active projects, Ascend is the trusted go-to expert for all UKG implementation service needs.

Ascend offers a comprehensive portfolio of services across the entire UKG Pro Suite and Ready solutions. With a focus on personalized service and a deep product expertise, Ascend empowers both midmarket and enterprise businesses to fully leverage their UKG investment. Ascend’s talented team is dedicated to delivering exceptional value and ensuring a smooth and successful experience for every customer.

About The Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. More than 1,000 professionals around the world participate in the Stevie Awards judging process each year. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of the 19th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include The Brooks Group, Sales Partnerships, Inc., Support Services Group, and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

