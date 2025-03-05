Attorney General Bird Warns Iowans of IRS/Tax Scams as Tax Season Gears Up

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today announced tips to protect Iowans from tax and IRS scams during the 2025 tax filing season.

“As tax season kicks into high gear, Iowans should be on the lookout for IRS and tax scams,” said Attorney General Bird. “Criminal scammers are on the prowl to steal Iowans’ hard-earned money, and they will use every opportunity they can get. Iowans should not get tricked into losing money for following the law and filing their taxes. Remember that the IRS will never contact you by phone or email to ask you to share personal or financial information. If you are suspicious of a scam, call my office at 1-888-777-4590, and follow our top tips to stay safe this tax season.”

Common tax scams include:

Phone/Imposter Scams: Scammers impersonate IRS agents and call taxpayers, threatening arrest or legal action if Iowans do not immediately “pay taxes.”

Scammers impersonate IRS agents and call taxpayers, threatening arrest or legal action if Iowans do not immediately “pay taxes.” Email/Text/Phishing Scams: Deceptive emails or texts, claiming to be from the IRS or tax software companies, will request personal information or direct Iowans to fake websites to steal their data.

Deceptive emails or texts, claiming to be from the IRS or tax software companies, will request personal information or direct Iowans to fake websites to steal their data. Spoofed Phone Numbers: Scammers may call using fake caller IDs. If you are suspicious of a call, hang up and call back at an official and verified number that you found yourself. Do not call a number the scammer provides.

Scammers may call using fake caller IDs. If you are suspicious of a call, hang up and call back at an official and verified number that you found yourself. Do not call a number the scammer provides. Identity Theft: Scammers use stolen personal information to file fraudulent tax returns and claim refunds.

Scammers use stolen personal information to file fraudulent tax returns and claim refunds. Tax Preparer Fraud: Dishonest tax preparers may inflate refunds, falsify deductions, or charge excessive fees.

To protect against tax scams, Iowans should:

Watch out for demands and threats: If you receive an email, call, or message from an alleged tax authority that is demanding immediate payment or threatening arrest, it is a scam.

If you receive an email, call, or message from an alleged tax authority that is demanding immediate payment or threatening arrest, it is a scam. Avoid pressure to act quickly: Scammers will try to get you to act quickly so that you don’t realize it’s a scam. Avoid pressures to take immediate action.

Scammers will try to get you to act quickly so that you don’t realize it’s a scam. Avoid pressures to take immediate action. Research tax preparers thoroughly: Choose reputable professionals with a proven track record.

Choose reputable professionals with a proven track record. Never share personal or financial information over phone or email: The IRS makes first contact through the mail. If the IRS reaches out by phone or email, it is usually a scam.

The IRS makes first contact through the mail. If the IRS reaches out by phone or email, it is usually a scam. Protect yourself online: Keep computers and mobile devices secure with up-to-date antivirus software and firewalls. Also, beware of clicking on links or downloading attachments from unknown sources.

Keep computers and mobile devices secure with up-to-date antivirus software and firewalls. Also, beware of clicking on links or downloading attachments from unknown sources. Know the right way to pay: The IRS and state tax agencies will never ask for payment via cash, gift cards, payment apps (e.g., Venmo, PayPal, or Cash App), or cryptocurrency ATMs. Scammers push these methods because they are difficult to trace or recover. If you owe taxes, always verify payment details directly through the official IRS or state tax authority website or phone number.

The IRS and state tax agencies will never ask for payment via cash, gift cards, payment apps (e.g., Venmo, PayPal, or Cash App), or cryptocurrency ATMs. Scammers push these methods because they are difficult to trace or recover. If you owe taxes, always verify payment details directly through the official IRS or state tax authority website or phone number. Report suspected tax fraud or scams: Contact the Iowa Attorney General’s office at 1-888-777-4590, or the IRS to report suspected scams.

The Iowa Attorney General’s office investigates fraud, seeks reimbursement and relief for fraud victims, ensures fair competition in the marketplace, and aims to protect Iowans from falling victim to scams or fraud.

If you or someone you know has been targeted by a tax or IRS scam, contact the Iowa Attorney General's office at 1-888-777-4590 or file a complaint online: https://www.iowaattorneygeneral.gov/for-consumers/file-a-consumer-complaint.

