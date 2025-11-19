Attorney General Brenna Bird Seeks Thorough Review of Railroad Merger to Protect Iowa Farmers
DES MOINES—Attorney General Brenna Bird announced today she has joined a coalition of nine state attorneys general in a letter to the Surface Transportation Board expressing concern that the proposed merger of Union Pacific Railroad and Norfolk Southern Railroad could stifle competition and drive-up prices for Iowa’s farmers and manufacturers.
“The law is very clear-- mergers should be allowed only when they are in the best interest of the people,” said Attorney General Bird. “I’m asking for a careful review of this proposed merger to be sure that it won’t hurt our Iowa farmers or manufacturers by raising prices and lowering reliability.”
Iowa joined the Tennessee-led letter along with Kansas, Florida, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Ohio.
Read the full letter here.
For More Information:
Jen Green
jen.green@ag.iowa.gov
