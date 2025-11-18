Attorney General Brenna Bird Highlights New Victim’s Assistance Resources

DES MOINES—Today, Attorney General Brenna Bird announced two significant upgrades to her Victim Assistance Section: A Sexual Assault Forensic Response Coordinator and a new interface for an up-to-date prosecutor portal for victim restitution.

The Sexual Assault Forensic Response Coordinator will develop free essential training and technical assistance for Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners across the state. These nurses make sure sexual assault victims receive critical care. Increasing the number of these nurses in Iowa will raise the level of care victims receive and will greatly assist hospitals, nurses, and law enforcement.

The new-and-improved prosecutor portal for victim restitution makes it easier for county attorneys to see if victims have received the proper restitution provided under Iowa law. The previous process caused delays. The new interface created by the Victim Assistance Section gives county attorneys real time access. This accountability tool breaks down barriers, facilitates immediate sentencing, and helps collect restitution for more defendants.

“As a mom and a prosecutor, serving Iowans who have been victims of a crime has been my priority from day one and one of the main reasons I ran for attorney general,” said Attorney General Bird. “We are consistently working to improve all victim services. The special nurse coordinator and the new victim restitution payment portal will help sexual assault victims on their road to recovery and make sure they get the restitution they are owed.”

These new services are part of a significant overhaul of the Victim Assistance Section under Attorney General Bird’s leadership.

