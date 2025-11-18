Attorney General Brenna Bird Announces Win in California Emissions Case

DES MOINES—Attorney General Brenna Bird announced the Ninth Circuit has stayed a California law that was set to go into effect on January 1st. Attorney General Bird and 24 other state attorneys general filed an emergency brief on Friday, November 14th to stop the new law that would impose reporting mandates on companies requiring them to express a certain viewpoint on climate change. Even companies that do very little work in California would be mandated to embrace controversial statements about climate change.

The laws go even further than green language mandates, requiring all public companies with enough revenue, and even $1 of California business, to disclose California’s preferred climate narrative and explain in “specific and complete” detail their plans to respond to any climate change “doomsday” scenarios.

“We’re celebrating a big win in the Ninth Circuit for Iowa and all states when the court agreed that California should stay in California and stop telling other states what to do,” said Attorney General Bird. “I am happy to lead 25 states in this effort.”

