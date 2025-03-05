TEXAS AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER SID MILLER JOINS VICE PRESIDENT JD VANCE DURING TRIP TO TEXAS—MEXICO BORDER

"I joined Vice President JD Vance in Eagle Pass, Texas, along with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, as the highest-ranking members of President Trump’s administration to visit the southern border. This visit reinforces the White House’s new “whole of government” approach to securing our nation.

Border security is national security. For years, the Biden Administration refused to do its job, allowing record-breaking illegal crossings that put our communities, farmers, and ranchers at risk. President Trump pledged to fix this crisis, and he’s keeping his promise by “getting them out and getting them out fast.”

The numbers speak for themselves. A year ago, we saw an average of 4,800 migrant encounters daily. Now, that number has reportedly dropped to less than 300. In South Texas, areas like Eagle Pass and Del Rio—once overwhelmed under Biden’s failed policies—now see fewer than 50 crossings daily. These monthly totals add up to the lowest in recorded history of migrant encounters at our border.

Texas farmers and ranchers, especially in the Lower Rio Grande Valley, have carried the burden of an unsecured border for too long. Their land has been trampled, their livestock threatened, and their way of life put in jeopardy. Enough is enough. We must secure the border to protect Texas, protect our communities, and protect American agriculture.

This administration is acting, and Texas stands ready to do our part.”