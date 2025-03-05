Attorney General Ken Paxton participated in a roundtable with Vice President JD Vance, Department of Defense (“DOD”) Secretary Pete Hegseth, Director of National Intelligence (“DNI”) Tulsi Gabbard, and Texas Governor Greg Abbott in Eagle Pass, Texas, to discuss ongoing efforts to secure the border.

“President Trump took immediate and bold action on day one to secure our southern border, enforce the rule of law, and put an end to the invasion that Joe Biden had encouraged throughout his lawless administration. I worked tirelessly to stop the Biden open border policies that caused so much harm to our nation, and I know that the Trump Administration will do everything in its power to protect American sovereignty, stop illegal crossings, and ensure that criminal aliens are swiftly deported,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I’d like to thank Vice President Vance, Secretary Hegseth, DNI Gabbard, Governor Abbott, members of law enforcement, and the federal, state, and local officials who came together for today’s important discussion. Texas could not ask for better partners to secure the border and defend our state.”

Attorney General Paxton sued the Biden Administration more than 100 times and secured major victories that stopped many of the egregious attempts to illegally subvert the law. When Biden sought to unconstitutionally pause deportations after taking office, Attorney General Paxton prevented the order from ever being enforced. Similarly, Attorney General Paxton forced Biden to use the congressionally directed funds to build a wall and halted a last-minute attempt to auction off border wall materials until President Donald Trump resumed office.