Surviving the Next Big Disaster: Practical Tips from a Prep Expert in a One-Hour Webinar

Join Jennifer Heller, disaster prepping expert and founder of Here Comes the Apocalypse, for the “I’m Sorry You Have to Prep” Webinar.

I’m Sorry You Have to Prep is the webinar I wish I could have attended when I realized that trying to get prepared was going to bore me to death before the disasters could finish me off.” — Jennifer Heller

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jennifer Heller, founder of Here Comes the Apocalypse , to host “I’m Sorry You Have to Prep” on March 25, 2025. Heller will educate and guide families on how to prepare for the worst in an informative and free one-hour webinar. Attendees can expect to take away insights and information to help them begin their preparation journey.With natural disasters increasing in frequency and intensity, more Americans are becoming aware of the importance of preparation. FEMA’s 2023 National Household Survey on Disaster Preparedness found that the “most common actions people took to prepare for a disaster were assembling or updating disaster supplies (48%) and making a plan (37%); the least common actions were planning with neighbors (12%) and getting involved in their community (14%).” Collecting gear is a project that’s easy to DIY. As the complexity of tasks increases, DIY disaster planning gets more difficult, and people often give up. Connecting with others and working in teams using a step-by-step guide can ensure success and improve outcomes.Heller is offering the “I’m Sorry You Have to Prep” webinar, a one-hour presentation on why it’s critical to prepare for disasters, what the basics of disaster prep look like and how the Disaster Playbook system makes it easier to make effective plans. Attendees will also learn about the mental health benefits of preparation, how to start, and why planning with community matters, followed up with Q&A.“We’re inviting anyone who wants to dip a toe into the waters of disaster preparedness to join us for a refreshingly frank and sometimes humorous take on how anxious we are about disasters, how most preppers honestly scare us a little bit, and how just a little bit of help can get you further than you ever imagined.“'I’m Sorry You Have to Prep’ is the webinar I wish I could have attended when I realized that trying to get prepared with Ready.gov was going to bore me to death before the disasters could finish me off.” Heller’s take on disaster preparedness is that it’s never going to get easier until it’s fun. Her Disaster Playbook pairs engaging, relatable infotainments with actionable tasks and reliable advice.For more information about the disaster preparedness system from Here Comes the Apocalypse and to sign up for the “I’m Sorry You Have to Prep” webinar, visit their website at herecomestheapocalypse.com About Here Comes the Apocalypse:Here Comes the Apocalypse is the modern family’s guide to disaster preparedness—practical, thorough, and infused with a touch of humor. Created by Bay Area mom Jennifer Heller, who recognized the urgent need to plan for the worst without losing her sanity, this guide transforms emergency readiness from an overwhelming chore into an approachable, even enjoyable experience. Backed by careful research, the comprehensive Disaster Bundle equips you with the essential tools and knowledge to confidently face the next storm, pandemic, or full-blown apocalypse. Because when disaster strikes, preparation is everything.

