Oregon Housing and Community Services helps advance new housing and homelessness prevention efforts on the Southern Oregon Coast

Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) is partnering with communities along the Southern Oregon Coast to make major strides in addressing homelessness and housing instability in the region. These local organizations are leading projects ranging from emergency shelters and transitional housing to permanent supportive housing in a region where support is critically needed.

“By leveraging partnerships and aligning resources, these efforts are not only addressing immediate housing needs, but also laying the groundwork for long-term community success,” said OHCS Executive Director Andrea Bell. “With housing shortages persisting across the region, these developments represent a critical step forward.”

A major development in the region is the North Bend Family Housing Project, which will bring 176 new affordable homes to the area. Twenty permanent supportive housing units will be available, with Coos Health and Wellness providing onsite services. Coquille Indian Housing Authority will connect tenants with tribal-based supportive services and provide cultural training for the Housing Authority, fostering a community environment grounded in trauma awareness and inclusivity.

“This site really signifies the beginning of a new partnership and a new system alignment that’s happening here in Coos and Curry Counties,” said Matthew Vorderstrasse, the executive director of the North Bend Coos-Curry Housing Authority. “Our current housing stock is aging out and being able to bring new builds like this will not only provide new resources for families but also give us a new foundation to build on.”

In addition to the North Bend Family Housing Project, Alternative Youth Activities (AYA) recently transformed an abandoned school in Charleston into a youth shelter. This Project Turnkey site provides shelter for the community and allows youth to learn skills through their workforce programs.

“We converted classrooms into apartments and converted the library and gym into a space for pre-apprenticeship programs,” shared Scott Cooper, executive director of Alternative Youth Activities. “Youth are dealing with a lot of multi-generational poverty here. They don’t even know the potential that they have.”

Further south, Brookings CORE Response is converting a hotel in Gold Beach into 18 individual affordable units for veterans. When completed, Courage Lane Cottages will feature fully renovated units, a new community center, and onsite support services for residents.

“Curry County has one of the highest populations of veterans experiencing homelessness, which is why Brookings CORE Response chose this as one of their first projects to focus on,” said Diana Carter, founder and Executive Director of Brookings CORE Response.

These projects highlight OHCS’ commitment to fostering collaboration among local housing authorities, nonprofit organizations, and service providers.

Watch these videos to learn more about the local initiatives:

Southern Oregon Coast Partners in Housing https://www.youtube.com/watch?...

North Bend City/Coos-Curry Housing Authority https://www.youtube.com/watch?...

Alternative Youth Activities https://www.youtube.com/watch?...

Brookings CORE Response https://www.youtube.com/watch?...

Caption: Groundbreaking at Brookings CORE Response’s Courage Lane Cottages housing for veterans.