CareRite Centers Celebrates Social Workers in Partnership with Girl Scouts of America for Social Work Month 2025

Troop 262 at Manchester Center for Rehabilitation and Healing

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a heartwarming initiative that spans across the nation, CareRite Centers is proud to join forces with the Girl Scouts of America to honor and thank Social Workers throughout the month of March, in celebration of Social Work Month. This collaboration shines a light on the incredible contributions of Social Workers who tirelessly improve the lives of individuals and families every day.As part of their annual tradition, CareRite Centers is proud to partner with a local Girl Scout Troop from one of its many locations, placing large cookie orders to help fund the troop’s goals and dreams. These cookies are then gifted to social workers across New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Florida as a special gesture of appreciation.This year, CareRite has proudly adopted several Girl Scout Troops, including Troop 8003 from White Plains, New York, Troop 1140 from Long Island, New York, Troop 262 from Manchester, Tennessee, and Troop 902 from Miami Lakes, Florida. These dedicated young girls have been involved in impactful community service projects, such as supporting veterans, volunteering at local healthcare facilities, and activities dedicated to protecting the environment.The cookies, adorned with artwork created by these young artists, serve as a unique and thoughtful way to thank Social Workers who continue to serve within the communities. Each box reflects the creativity and passion of the Girl Scouts, making the gesture all the more meaningful.A Partnership That Honors Dedication and Empowerment"CareRite is thrilled to once again partner with the Girl Scouts of America during Social Work Month," shared Ashley Romano, Chief Experience Officer of CareRite Centers. "This collaboration not only allows us to show our gratitude to Social Workers, but also empowers the next generation of leaders. It’s our responsibility to celebrate the Social Workers within our network who continually make a difference in the lives of our patients and residents while supporting the dreams of the youth in their own communities."Social Workers represent a vital part of CareRite’s mission. With more than 85% of Social Workers being women, the partnership with Girl Scouts of America highlights the strength of women empowering other women, and the immense value of the work they do. This initiative is a testament to the power of community collaboration, where both groups come together to make a lasting impact.Supporting Growth, Education, and ServiceTroop leaders are equally enthusiastic about the opportunity to participate. “Our troop had the opportunity to learn about why Social Workers are so important. We learned that just like Girl Scouts, they work towards making the world a better place,” shared Kiersten and Lauren, leaders of Troop #1140. “With Social Workers, you are never alone. They are there to listen and guide you. They can figure out what it is that you might need and then provide you with resources that help make you feel better and more connected. Our troop does this with each other on a daily basis.”Kiersten and Lauren added, “The sponsorship with CareRite not only opened learning opportunities, but will also support our mission in earning our Bronze award, to learn about and better our environment through field trips, projects, and hard work. It was a nice way to help celebrate Social Worker Month and for the girls to learn about ways to further their cookie business!”This year, CareRite’s network ordered over 3,020 boxes of Girl Scout cookies to help these young women across the nation achieve their educational, entrepreneurial, and community-focused goals. By supporting the Girl Scouts, CareRite is not only thanking Social Workers, but also fostering leadership, teamwork, and a sense of responsibility in young people.A Year-Round Commitment to Social WorkersAs a dynamic healthcare organization, CareRite Centers remains deeply committed to the well-being of its residents and employees. Social Workers, integral to the CareRite mission, provide essential services and compassionate care to those in need- their work is central to the success of CareRite’s locations and the comfort of its residents. CareRite Centers operates across New York, New Jersey, Tennessee,and Florida, offering short-term rehabilitation and long-term skilled nursing care to individuals in need. To learn more about CareRite's commitment to excellence in care, visit CareRiteCenters.com or contact CareRite Centers at contactus@careritecenters.com.

