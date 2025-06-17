Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing Honors Lucille Sneed on Her 104th Birthday

Lucille, surrounded by family, friends, and dedicated community team members as she marked her 104th birthday at Gallatin Center. Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing

GALLATIN, TN, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing proudly celebrated the remarkable life and legacy of one of its most beloved residents, Ms. Lucille Sneed, as she turned 104 years old on June 12, 2025.Born in 1921 in South Bend, Indiana, Ms. Sneed was not only a witness to more than a century of American history, she lived it. The oldest of five children, Lucille endured the hardships of the Great Depression and segregation, losing her father at the age of 12. Through it all, she rose with dignity, faith, and resilience.Lucille’s early years were marked by strong community involvement. She was a member of the Junior Choir at Grace A.M.E. Zion Church, participated in the Girl Reserves (now known as the Girl Scouts), and frequently attended the “Hering House,” a cultural hub that shaped her lifelong belief in the power of manners, etiquette, and character.She graduated from Central High School in 1940 and began her career at Studebaker in 1943 during World War II, contributing to the defense effort as an inspector of small airplane parts. After the war, she transitioned to sewing automobile parts, a skill she mastered through a youth government program. Lucille dedicated over 20 years to Studebaker before the plant closed and later worked more than 9 years for the Indiana Housing Authority.Though she never had children of her own, she proudly declared, “My nieces and nephews are my children.” Her close relationship with family eventually brought her to Nashville, where she cared for her youngest brother and remained active in her community and church.Lucille was the oldest member of Riverside Seventh-day Adventist Church in Nashville, where she served as the official prayer leader at Trevecca Assisted Living and continued to participate in the Seniors of Riverside (S.O.R.) group. She was celebrated not only for her deep spirituality but also for her wit, elegance, and sharp mind. As her niece Bonita fondly shared, “Lucille was very entertaining when we would visit. She loved to dress fancy, and show off her etiquette skills. She is quick-witted and funny; we love that her mind is still sharp.”When asked about the secret to her long life, Lucille simply stated, “We were always taught to honor God and ask for His guidance in all that we do, and that’s what I did.”A former exchange student host and a witness to the civil rights movement, Lucille was interviewed in 2002 by students from the Indiana University South Bend Civil Rights Heritage Center, preserving her story for future generations. Gallatin Center hosted a very special birthday celebration on Thursday, June 12 at 12:45 p.m. for Ms. Sneed, attended by her family, loved ones, and friends from the community. The event honored Ms. Sneed not only as a centenarian but as a pillar of strength, grace, and legacy. Her journey continues to inspire both staff and residents alike.About Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing:Located in the heart of Gallatin, TN, the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing is dedicated to providing premier skilled nursing, rehabilitation, and long-term care services in a warm and welcoming environment. We are proud to honor and celebrate the lives of our residents every day.

