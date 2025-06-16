CareRite Centers Unveils Signature Culinary Excellence Program in Florida Region with Celebrity Chef Anne Burrell

The Legacy at Boca Raton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Palmetto Subacute Care Center The Encore at Boca Raton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center

MIAMI, FORT LAUDERDALE, AND BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CareRite Centers is thrilled to announce the expansion of its Signature Culinary Excellence program in partnership with Celebrity Chef Anne Burrell, now debuting across six premier communities in South Florida. This exciting initiative made its way to Palmetto Subacute Care Center in Miami, The Pearl at Fort Lauderdale Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, The Savoy at Fort Lauderdale Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, The Encore at Boca Raton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, The Legacy at Boca Raton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, and welcoming Coral Reef Subacute Care Center in the coming weeks.On June 4th and 5th, these centers proudly rolled out the red carpet for Food Network star and culinary personality Chef Anne Burrell. Best known for hosting Worst Cooks in America, Chef Wanted, and Secrets of a Restaurant Chef, Chef Anne joined the CareRite family to bring a true taste of home into each dining room. Her mission? To elevate the standard of dining in healthcare with meals that are, as Anne proudly puts it, “good for the soul.”Each Florida center brought its own unique flair to the table, some showcasing a savory breakfast spread, while others plated hearty lunches and elegant dinners. From farm-fresh omelettes and golden waffles to Cuban-inspired cuisine and so much more, each tasting experience was a delicious celebration of flavor, care, and community. Residents, patients, families, and staff all had the chance to meet Chef Anne and sample the newly curated dishes that will soon become staples of their everyday dining experience.The site visits from Chef Anne alongside the CareRite Experience team were nothing short of spectacular; throughout the week, all guests were invited to celebrate this innovative approach to nutrition and hospitality in healthcare. The warm, welcoming atmospheres in each center was matched only by the rave reviews from residents and loved ones who tasted the new menus firsthand.In-house chefs at each center have received hands-on training and continued education from the award-winning CareRite Culinary Portal as recognized by McKnight’s Long Term Care News, to master the techniques and presentation of Chef Anne’s signature recipes, ensuring that every dish served delivers both nourishment and joy with consistency and care.“The smiles said it all,” shared a CareRite representative. “We’re not just serving food, we’re creating meaningful moments through flavor and connection. This is more than a menu change. It’s a culture shift.”To learn more about the Signature Culinary Excellence program or to schedule a VIP interview, please contactus at ContactUs@careritecenters.com.With Chef Anne by our side, the CareRite communities in Florida are cooking up something extraordinary, and redefining what it means to dine well while healing!

