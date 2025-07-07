Rehabilitation and Nursing at its BEST: The Enclave awarded Silver National Quality Award

WESTCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Enclave at Rye Rehabilitation and Nursing Center , the premier provider of subacute rehabilitation and skilled nursing care in Westchester, is a proud recipient of the 2025 Silver National Quality Award from the American Healthcare Association and the National Center for Assisted Living. The Enclave is also the only skilled nursing facility in New York to receive this distinction in 2025.Led by Administrator Jacob Barber, a three-time recipient of the Eli Pick Leadership Award, and Director of Nursing Ziggy Schulkowski, The Enclave at Rye is renowned for its advanced clinical and rehabilitation care, as well as its signature programs, including Concierge Services, amputee support provided by Paralympic gold medalists, and a holistic approach to healing through the Urban Zen Integrative Therapy Program.The Silver National Quality Award is presented to skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers that uphold the high standards of care set forth by the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living. The Enclave is incredibly proud to be recognized as the only skilled nursing facility in New York to receive this award in 2025.As noted on the AHCA/NCAL website, recipients of the Silver Award must first achieve the Bronze Commitment to Quality Award, before advancing to this next level: “At the Silver stage, recipients demonstrate their dedication to continuous improvement by utilizing their organization's performance improvement system to evaluate and improve processes. This structured approach helps them enhance their processes, ultimately driving measurable and sustainable results.”The Enclave’s dedication and commitment to overall performance and quality of care is unparalleled, providing an individualized healing experience that meets and exceeds all expectations. The Enclave is honored to receive this recognition as a Silver National Quality Award Recipient.“I am so proud of the team here,” began Jacob Barber, Administrator of The Enclave at Rye Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. “Our team, from Nursing and Rehabilitation, to Concierge and Recreation, to our incredible housekeepers, kitchen and line staff- everyone- plays a pivotal role in our success.”Barber continued, “Together, we can do so much, and it is my honor and privilege to serve this community alongside the amazing staff here. This recognition and award is a collective effort from the dedicated team of professionals here at The Enclave.”The Enclave at Rye Rehabilitation and Nursing Center is Westchester’s premier location for short term rehabilitation and long term nursing, providing unprecedented levels of genuine care and customer service for the community’s Rehabilitation and Nursing needs, in a soothing, tranquil and state-of-the-art environment.The Enclave at Rye Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, along with its sister communities in the New York region, are deeply committed to providing excellent patient and resident care as a part of the CareRite Centers Network.#TheCareRiteDifference

