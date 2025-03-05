'Deeply Concerned' California Supreme Court Orders July Bar Exam to Be Held in Person

(Subscription required) In a statement, California's Supreme Court justices said they will wait for a report on last week's technically troubled bar exam before determining what "appropriate remedies" test-takers are owed.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.