Preliminary Hearing Transcript May Be Used at Resentencing

The California Supreme Court held yesterday—in a decision that resolves a split in authority among the courts of appeal—that a preliminary hearing transcript may be relied upon by a judge at a prima facie resentencing hearing to determine eligibility for relief if the defendant fails to assert any factual or legal theory to contradict it, even if the petitioner never stipulated to the contents.

