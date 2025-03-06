West Virginia Partners with Skyll for Statewide Student Internet Safety Curriculum

'Deputy' and 'Movie Games' to Protect Over 240,000 Students from Sextortion, AI Exploitation, and Online Threats

CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Skyll , a leader in educational technology, and the Safe Surfin’ Foundation , a nonprofit focused on internet safety, announced today the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) will use its technology to provide statewide online safety education for all public-school students in grades 3-12, starting in the 2025-2026 school year.To fulfill the requirements of West Virginia Senate Bill 466 (SB466), Deputy and Movie Games will be utilized to address the urgent need for student education on online safety and digital threats. Deputy engages students through age-appropriate, AI-generated peer influencers to discuss internet safety, report online threats, initiate content takedowns, and enhance digital literacy while promoting critical thinking. Movie Games offers a choose-your-own-adventure learning experience that teaches students about social media safety through narrative-driven, choice-based scenarios.Deputy not only educates but also empowers students to take control of their digital interactions. They can remove harmful online content, tackling AI-generated explicit imagery. This work aligns with the Take It Down Act , recently passed by the U.S. Senate, which would require online platforms to remove non-consensual intimate imagery within 48 hours of victim notification. The bill, now awaiting House approval, has gained high-profile support from former First Lady Melania Trump, who recently advocated for its passage on Capitol Hill. Skyll, through Deputy, is already advancing these protections for children and families.Deputy also helps students report crimes like sextortion, triggering takedown requests and locking down abusive accounts. Its integrated Sixth Sense feature uses AI to monitor voice, language, and facial cues for signs of distress, providing families with early alerts to support their child’s well-being.While Deputy focuses on real-time intervention and reporting, Movie Games complements the curriculum by immersing students in realistic scenarios that mirror the online dangers they face. Through interactive, choose-your-own-adventure storytelling, students explore the consequences of digital decisions—such as sharing private information, encountering online predators, and recognizing manipulation tactics—helping them build critical thinking skills and safer online habits in a controlled, engaging environment. Movie Games ensures that every student not only learns the risks but practices making the right choices before they encounter them in real life.“It’s about time. Every two minutes, a child is sexually solicited online,” said Graeme Page, CEO of Skyll. “Deputy and Movie Games exist to stop this cycle of harm, providing real-time tools to remove dangerous content and protect children from exploitation.”For more information, visit http://www.skyll.co About Skyll:Skyll is an educational technology company committed to developing innovative solutions that enhance digital literacy and safety among students. Through AI-driven applications like 'Deputy' and interactive platforms like 'Movie Games,' Skyll empowers students to navigate the digital world securely and responsibly.About Safe Surfin' Foundation:The Safe Surfin' Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting internet safety through education and law enforcement partnerships. By providing resources, training, and support, Safe Surfin' strives to protect children and communities from online dangers.About West Virginia Department of Education:The West Virginia Department of Education oversees the state's public education system, working to ensure that all students receive a high-quality education that prepares them for success in college, careers, and life. Through collaborative initiatives and innovative programs, WVDE is committed to fostering safe and supportive learning environments.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.