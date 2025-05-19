President Trump Signs TAKE IT DOWN Act into Law — Skyll and Safe Surfin' Foundation Deploy First Response Tools

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, President Donald J. Trump signed the bipartisan TAKE IT DOWN Act into law, creating the first federal mandate for the removal of non-consensual intimate images — including AI-generated deepfakes — within 48 hours of a victim’s request. The law criminalizes the publication of such content and marks a historic advancement in protecting children and teens from online sexual exploitation. Skyll , the education technology company behind Deputy , announced deployment of new tools to help enforce the law immediately. These tools ensure victims, especially students, understand their rights and how to exercise them. Deputy’s AI assistant guides kids through reporting abuse, removing explicit images, and accessing help through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.At the heart of Skyll’s approach is its partnership with the Safe Surfin’ Foundation, a national nonprofit co-founded by Sheriff Mike Brown, Ret., a pioneer in combating child exploitation, working with the Department of Justice’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Forces. For over two decades, Safe Surfin’ has trained law enforcement agencies, developed undercover operations, and built victim-centered strategies to keep kids safe online.“This law sends a clear message: we will no longer leave children to face abuse alone,” said Graeme Page, CEO and co-founder of Skyll. “It’s not just about content takedown — it’s about giving power back to the child. It starts by turning victims into rights-holders with the tools to fight back.”Skyll’s platform now offers a step-by-step walkthrough of the Take It Down system, helping children remove harmful images directly from the internet. Featuring Sixth Sense, designed for parents, uses emotional signal detection to identify signs of distress and offer support, all while respecting a child’s privacy.The work has already begun in West Virginia, where a 2024 law — Senate Bill 466 — mandated social media safety education statewide. Skyll, in partnership with Safe Surfin’ Foundation, partnered with West Virginia to implement Deputy for all 240,000 students in the state’s public school system with plans to expand to several other states.About Safe Surfin' Foundation The Safe Surfin' Foundation is a nonprofit organization created by law enforcement professionals in 1998. The Foundation is dedicated to promoting safety and awareness for children and families in the online environment. Through education, advocacy, and community partnerships, the foundation seeks to empower youth to navigate the internet safely while helping to protect them from online dangers. Safe Surfin’ partners with Skyll and schools to provide education and early intervention tools, with statewide implementation in West Virginia and national expansion underway.About Skyll:Skyll is an education technology company focused on protecting children from online exploitation. It developed Deputy, an AI-powered platform that acts like a 911 for youth and families online: helping them report abuse, remove explicit content, and get real-time support. Deputy connects directly with national law enforcement systems and guides students through crisis response in a conversational, age-appropriate way. Skyll partners with Safe Surfin’ and schools to provide education and early intervention tools, with statewide implementation in West Virginia and national expansion underway.

