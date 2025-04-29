Following TAKE IT DOWN Act Passage, Skyll to Help Enforce Children’s Rights

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. House of Representatives today passed the bipartisan TAKE IT DOWN Act, establishing a national requirement for social media platforms to remove non-consensual intimate images, including AI-generated deepfakes, within 48 hours of a victim’s request. The legislation, which passed with broad support and now moves to President Trump’s desk for signature, criminalizes the publication of such content and creates a national standard for responding to online abuse. Skyll , a provider of AI-driven child safety technology, announced that its Deputy platform will help students directly exercise their rights under the new law. Deputy has integrated the Take It Down reporting system, enabling students to detect exploitation, understand their legal protections, and file official takedown requests through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.Deputy uses conversational AI to guide students through recognizing threats, asserting their rights, and initiating takedown actions, reducing the barriers victims often face. The platform also offers parents an optional feature, Sixth Sense, which monitors emotional signals and alerts families to potential distress without disclosing private content.Skyll’s work builds on state-level leadership in West Virginia, where Senate Bill 466, passed in 2024, mandated internet safety education in all public schools. Under that law, Skyll was contracted to serve all 240,000 public school students, providing Deputy’s AI-based education and intervention tools.“This is the moment we have been building toward,” said Graeme Page, CEO and co-founder of Skyll. “Deputy does not just tell kids what is wrong. It gives them power and a path forward. And now, for the first time, the law fully backs them up.”Skyll works closely with the Safe Surfin’ Foundation , founded by Sheriff Mike Brown, a leader in developing the Department of Justice’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Forces. These partnerships ensure that Deputy’s approach remains consistent with national law enforcement protocols and best practices for victim advocacy.“We are proud to be the company bridging the gap between federal legislation and real-world action,” said Marvin Winkler, Executive Chairman and co-founder of Skyll. “This law will save lives, but only if victims know how to use it. Skyll ensures they do.”About Skyll:Skyll is an education technology company on a mission to protect children from online exploitation. It is the developer of Deputy, an AI platform that acts as a 911 for children on the internet, helping them report abuse, remove explicit content, and stay safe online. Deputy integrates directly with national law enforcement tools, guiding students through crisis response in an age-appropriate, conversational format. Skyll partners with school systems to deliver education and early intervention tools to millions of students. Its products are contracted statewide in West Virginia and expanding nationally.

