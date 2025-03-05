Times of My Life and BizHack Academy Partner to Help Entrepreneurs Tell Their Startup Story

Times of My Life Virtual Biographer BizHack Academy Featured Story

The Startup Story Virtual Biographer is free to use, and entrepreneurs can begin crafting their startup story today at https://timesofmy.life/startup-story/.

We use the Times of My Life Virtual Biographer tool as part of our AI Marketing Accelerator course, showing how AI can be harnessed for authentic, story-driven growth.” — Dan Grech, Founder and CEO of BizHack

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Times of My Life and BizHack Academy have teamed up to revolutionize how entrepreneurs craft and share their startup stories. This groundbreaking partnership leverages AI-powered storytelling to help businesses articulate their unique journeys and purpose-driven missions, enhancing their marketing impact and audience engagement.

BizHack Academy has long championed the idea that a business’s most powerful marketing tool is its own story. To bring this vision to life, it developed the 'Startup Story' Virtual Biographer in collaboration with Times of My Life. This innovative tool guides entrepreneurs through a thoughtfully designed interview process, capturing the essence of their journey and transforming it into a compelling narrative.

“We believe that story-driven growth is the key to building strong, lasting relationships with customers,” said Dan Grech, Founder and CEO of BizHack. “By integrating AI into this process, we’re making it easier than ever for businesses to stand out, connect deeply with their audience, and drive sustainable growth.”

As part of BizHack’s AI Marketing Accelerator course, the 'Startup Story' Virtual Biographer demonstrates how AI can be harnessed for authentic, story-driven marketing. Entrepreneurs can use the tool to uncover their origin story and communicate their mission in a way that resonates with customers, investors, and partners.

The Times of My Life app simplifies the storytelling process, guiding startup founders through a structured interview and transforming their inputs into a professionally written narrative. Once completed, the startup story is produced as a printed piece, podcast, and video, creating versatile marketing assets that businesses can showcase on their websites, pitch decks, and promotional materials.

“Every startup has a story worth telling,” said Michael O'Donnell, a serial entrepreneur and creator of the Times of My Life AI application. “Our goal is to give entrepreneurs an easy, effective way to capture and share their journey, ensuring their mission and passion reach the right audience.”

The Startup Story Virtual Biographer is free to use, and entrepreneurs can begin crafting their startup story today at https://timesofmy.life/startup-story/. Startups and small businesses can sign up for the AI Marketing Accelerator at https://bizhack.com/ai-marketing-accelerator/.

About BizHack Academy

BizHack Academy is on a mission to train 1 million underserved businesses in AI-powered marketing and business storytelling to grow 10x faster so the owners, their stakeholders and the community can thrive. Over the past two years, BizHack has trained more than 10,000 small businesses through its courses and masterclasses, more than any other national training provider. BizHack’s Founder Dan Grech was invited to testify in Congress in December 2023 about the importance of AI training for small businesses, and BizHack has won four national awards for its work, including 2023 Minority Business of the Year from the American Business Awards. BizHack is the creator of the purpose-driven digital marketing methodology called the Lead Building System™, a proven process for online lead generation. Dan Grech, BizHack's founder and CEO, is a Pulitzer Prize-winning former journalist turned entrepreneur and educator, who carries a three-generation legacy of teaching, coaching, and entrepreneurship. The BizHack Academy team comprises over 80 certified bilingual Marketing Coaches, selected for their expertise across various industries and desire to give back to the local community. BizHack is a certified Florida Minority Business Enterprise and has provided over $300,000 in scholarships to more than 200 BIPOC- and women-owned businesses. For more information, visit www.bizhack.com or contact info@bizhack.com or (786) 664-7324.

About Times of My Life

Times of My Life is an innovative storytelling platform that helps individuals and businesses capture their unique stories through AI-assisted interviews, producing written narratives, podcasts, and video content that serve as powerful personal and professional assets. By providing guided reflections, Times of My Life helps people share their most treasured memories with loved one's today, and preserves them for future generations. Times of My Life is one of a series of programs sponsored by the Leaves Legacy Project, a Public Benefit Corporation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.