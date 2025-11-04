Times of My Life App Honors Veterans with Free ‘Military Service’ Story

Times of My Life Virtual Biographer The Story of My Military Service

A wonderful way for veterans to preserve their stories of service and sacrifice for future generations.

Every veteran carries a story that deserves to be heard and remembered. By recording their experiences in their own words, they preserve history and inspire the next generation to appreciate service.” — Michael O'Donnell, Curator of Life Stories

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of Veterans Day, the Times of My Life app is recognizing those who have served by offering its Military Service story free of charge — a wonderful way for veterans to preserve their stories of service and sacrifice for future generations.

The Times of My Life Virtual Biographer interviews veterans about their enlistment, bootcamp, deployments, camaraderie, and life after service, creating a personal, lasting record of their military journey. The app guides users through a thoughtful interview that captures both the emotional and historical essence of military life — from the moment they signed up to the lasting impact of their service.

“Every veteran carries a story that deserves to be heard and remembered,” said Michael O’Donnell, founder of Times of My Life. “By recording their experiences in their own words, we not only preserve history but inspire the next generation to appreciate the meaning of service.”

The Military Service interview includes questions such as:

Which branch of the military did you serve in, and what was your role? Why did you choose this branch?

What was bootcamp like for you? Can you share any memorable experiences or challenges?

Where were you deployed during your service? Did you see combat?

How did camaraderie and teamwork shape your experience?

How has your military service influenced your life, identity, and outlook today?

Veterans can reflect on their proudest achievements, lasting friendships, challenges, and the transition back to civilian life. Each story becomes a living legacy that can be shared with family, friends, and future generations.

The Times of My Life app is available free in the App Store and on Google Play, or can be accessed on the web at https://stories.timesofmy.life/topic/military-service

This Veterans Day, The Leaves Legacy Project takes time to honor the heroes among us — and help them tell the story only they can tell.

About Times of My Life

Times of My Life is an innovative storytelling platform by Leaves Legacy Project, dedicated to helping people capture, share, and preserve their personal histories. Through guided prompts, AI-assisted writing, and multimedia tools, the app makes it easy for anyone to create a meaningful life story — one chapter, one moment, one memory at a time. The company is committed to helping preserve family histories and personal legacies for future generations. Times of My Life is one of a series of programs sponsored by the Leaves Legacy Project, a Public Benefit Corporation.

.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.