The Leaves Legacy Project Launches the Times of My Life Native App

More than 100 life story topics, free of charge.

A person's story is their legacy. Whether they are recording a single powerful memory or writing their full life story, Times of My Life is the ideal app.” — Michael O'Donnell, Curator of Life Stories

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today marks a new chapter in personal storytelling. The Leaves Legacy project is proud to announce the launch of its fully native mobile app, Times of My Life, now available for download on iOS App Store and Android Google Play. Built to make life writing effortless, expressive, and deeply personal, this app empowers people everywhere to capture, craft, and preserve their memories—on the go, in their voice, for generations to come.

The Times of My Life app is a a life-writing platform reimagined for mobile devices. While Times of My Life has long offered a web experience for guided storytelling, the native app brings all of its power into every person's pocket. Users can:

* Capture a memory instantly — speak or write, guided by thoughtful prompts.

* Let the AI-powered Virtual Biographer craft the narrative in seconds — in the user's own voice.

* Add depth with media — include photos, voice, music, or video clips within the story.

* Publish across formats — share privately, publicly, or download in print, audio, or video forms.

* Control access — keep stories private, share with selected friends, or make them public.

* Use premium features optionally — multiple rewrites, voice cloning, and high-resolution exports are available, but the core experience remains free.

In short, the Times of My Life app brings the full storytelling experience to every person who has a smart phone: no timelines, no pressure, just their life experiences in their words.

Why do life stories matter? In a fast-moving world, many of one's most meaningful memories go undocumented. Times of My Life helps people pause, reflect, and record what truly matters. With the native app, people can:

* Capture stories when the moment is fresh—on the train, at dinner, walking in the park.

* Continue a life story over weeks or months, with every chapter accessible in one place.

* Preserve a legacy—not just for themselves, but for their children, grandchildren, friends, and future generations.

“We live fast. But some memories are worth slowing down for,” said Michael O'Donnell, Creator of the Times of My Life app. “We built this app so every person could be their own biographer.”

The Times of My Life app is available now on the App Store and Google Play. The core story-capturing and writing experience is free. Optional upgrades include downloading high-resolution files (PDFs, MP3s, MP4s), multiple narrative rewrites, and voice cloning—are offered at modest rates. Whether people want to preserve a single memory or write their full life story, they decide what’s free and what’s enhanced.

About The Leaves Legacy Project

Times of My Life is a revolutionary AI-powered application that makes life storytelling accessible to everyone. Through its advanced virtual biographer technology, the platform helps users create meaningful, professionally-written stories about their lives, relationships, and experiences. The company is committed to helping preserve family histories and personal legacies for future generations. Times of My Life is one of a series of programs sponsored by the Leaves Legacy Project, a Public Benefit Corporation.

