Times of My Life App Launches New Story Topics to Help Users Capture Their True Essence

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Times of My Life, the popular storytelling app that helps people capture and preserve their life stories, today announced the launch of four powerful new story topics designed to go beyond events and experiences — exploring the very essence of who we are and what we stand for.

The new topics — Life Lessons, Core Values and Beliefs, Principles and Philosophies, and Viewpoints — invite users to reflect deeply on their character, wisdom, and worldview. Each guided story helps individuals articulate not just what happened in their lives, but why it mattered and how it shaped who they became.

While many people record memories or milestones, few take the time to capture their inner story — the beliefs, lessons, and guiding principles that define them. These new story topics help bridge that gap, giving users a meaningful way to pass on not only their experiences but also their personal wisdom.

“These stories reveal the why behind the who,” said Michael O’Donnell, founder of Times of My Life. “One's values, lessons, and philosophies are the invisible threads that tie together their life story. Recording them ensures their true essence — not just their events — is remembered and shared for generations.”

Why These Stories Matter: Each topic encourages reflection and connection.

+ Life Lessons capture the insights and takeaways that time and experience have taught us.

+ Core Values and Beliefs express what grounds us — our moral compass and spiritual center.

+ Principles and Philosophies explore the guiding rules we live by and how they shape our choices.

+ Viewpoints document how we see the world — socially, politically, economically, and spiritually — offering future generations a window into the times we lived in and the convictions we held.

Together, these stories form a powerful legacy of character, integrity, and thought — a living record of why we became the people we are today.

All four story topics are now available free of charge inside the Times of My Life app. Using AI-assisted interviews and writing guidance, anyone can easily record their reflections in written, audio, or video form — creating a digital keepsake for loved ones to cherish.

The app is available worldwide on both the App Store and Google Play. Every life has a story. Tell yours.

About Times of My Life

Times of My Life is an innovative storytelling platform by Leaves Legacy Project, dedicated to helping people capture, share, and preserve their personal histories. Through guided prompts, AI-assisted writing, and multimedia tools, the app makes it easy for anyone to create a meaningful life story — one chapter, one moment, one memory at a time. The company is committed to helping preserve family histories and personal legacies for future generations. Times of My Life is one of a series of programs sponsored by the Leaves Legacy Project, a Public Benefit Corporation.

