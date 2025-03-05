Governor Abbott Statement On Passing Of Congressman Sylvester Turner

TEXAS, March 5 - March 5, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release Governor Greg Abbott today released a statement following the passing of Congressman Sylvester Turner:



"Cecilia and I are saddened to hear of the passing of Congressman Sylvester Turner. Congressman Turner was a man of character who served his fellow Texans for more than 36 years. From his time as State Representative, to Mayor of Houston, and finally representing Texas' 18th Congressional District, Congressman Turner leaves behind a legacy of service to our great state. Congressman Turner will be missed, and our prayers go out to his family and loved ones during this time of grief."



