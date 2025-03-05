CMS SPA PRESENTS ITS SOLUTIONS FOR PHARMACEUTICAL AND FOOD COMPANIES AT BOLOGNA MECSPE INTERNATIONAL TRADE FAIR

'We are at Mecspe to meet all our stakeholders and offer them our best solutions'” — Elena Salda, Ceo of Cms Spa

BOLOGNA, BOLOGNA, ITALY, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CMS Spa presents its solutions for pharmaceutical and food companies at Bologna MECSPE, international italian trade fair. The smart factory goes hand in hand with automation, which requires tailor-made machines, made by thoroughly understanding specific production processes and knowing how to comply with the criteria established by industry standards, in some cases particularly demanding and precise.These are all aspects that make up the daily routine of CMS SpA, an Italy-based company that makes, on behalf of third parties, mechanical parts, assemblies, and complete machines for major Italian and foreign players in the food processing and food and pharmaceutical packaging sectors.A company with a history of consolidated experience and technical expertise, CMS SpA will be present at Mecspe in Bologna, the international manufacturing industry fair scheduled from March 5 to 7 in Bologna, a city that, together with Milan, confirms itself as a strategic meeting place for Italian entrepreneurial and production dynamism and an essential international showcase.The food and pharmaceutical sectors, due to the peculiarity and delicacy of the products that must be packaged, require specific and delicate attention. CMS SpA ensures compliance with all required safety standards, as well as adequate levels of sterility and protection. The certified company operates, among others, according to the criteria established for Moca legislation, which stands for materials and objects in contact with food.Among the metals that CMS SpA processes, stainless steel plays a key role, processed in its two main variants: AISI 304 and AISI 316. Valuable, strong, and durable, stainless steel is able to maintain its brilliance for many years, and the extraordinary light it reflects makes it a very exclusive construction material. The result is products that combine solidity and strength with the essentiality and class of a metal of unique refinement.The quality of each mechanical part and each plant made by CMS SpA comes from the production processes carried out within CMS' mechanical workshop, an area of more than six thousand square meters, where the most modern technologies for mechanical processing are located. CMS SpA is also able to manage, again on behalf of its customers, a structured supply chain: the organization of the purchasing area includes buyers dedicated to the procurement of raw materials, purchases of components according to drawings, and the procurement of standardized commercial components. Ninety percent of purchases come from domestic suppliers and 10% from abroad. With all of them, CMS SpA builds a true collaborative network, aiming for continuous and lasting relationships."The customers who work with us know our skills and our flexibility," explains Elena Salda, CEO of CMS SpA. "We carefully accompany anyone who asks us to make a product, following everything down to the smallest detail. This is what has always distinguished us, and today perhaps even more so: customization is now part of every company's industrial automation process; it has become, in our sector, a hallmark of it. That is: providing the best ad hoc solution for each customer, like a tailor-made suit."

