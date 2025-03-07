FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES COMEDY FEATURE “THE STRESS IS KILLING ME”

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the comedy feature THE STRESS IS KILLING ME, now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting March 7, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the comedy feature THE STRESS IS KILLING ME, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on March 7, 2025.

THE STRESS IS KILLING ME is a comedy about eight college friends reuniting for their 20th reunion at the University of New Mexico. Now in their forties, they’ve all achieved professional success but find themselves disenchanted with their current careers. During the reunion, they share their dream jobs and decide to spend a week to live them out, leading to a whirlwind of hilarious and heartfelt moments. THE STRESS IS KILLING ME explores mid-life crises, the search for happiness, and the unexpected twists life throws our way. As each friend steps into a wildly different role—like artist, yoga teacher, or sex therapist—they confront the challenges of their aspirations and rediscover the bonds of friendship that have stood the test of time.

Written, directed and produced by Tom Carroll, THE STRESS IS KILLING ME was executive produced by Brian Mangas. It stars Grayson Berry (‘Jason’), Carly Christopher (‘Kiki’), April Hartman (‘Sue’), Theron LaFountain (‘Todd’), Barry Landers (‘Will’), Lisa Lucas (‘Marcie’), Matthew Page (’Paul’) and Crystal Thomas (‘Donna’).

“THE STRESS IS KILLING ME is a hilarious and heartfelt look at midlife reinvention, and we can’t wait for audiences to experience the laughter and surprises that come with stepping outside their comfort zones," said filmmaker Tom Carroll. “At its core, the film is about the bond of lifelong friendships—having this close-knit group of eight college friends navigate life’s twists and turns together is something so many people can relate to, and it makes for a really fun and heartfelt ride.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire THIS STRESS IS KILLING ME directly with the filmmakers.

THE STRESS IS KILLING ME website: www.thestressiskillingme.com

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

FDM Official Trailer "The Stress is Killing Me" (2025)

