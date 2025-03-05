First 10 Community Schools: Round Two Grantees Make a Difference in Their Local Communities

Since 2023, seven school administrative units (SAUs) across Maine have been awarded grants through the First 10 Community School Pilot, a project funded by Maine’s Preschool Development Grant. The First 10 model is a specialized community school approach that unites elementary schools, early childhood programs, businesses, community organizations, and social service agencies to support the well-being and academic success of children from birth through age 10.

Each First 10 participating school has established a dedicated First 10 team, comprised of school and community-based early childhood staff, community organizations, businesses, and family members. Three pilot sites launched their initiatives in the summer of 2023 and are actively building systems to ensure children and families benefit from a more coordinated early childhood network. You can learn more about the first round of grantees here.

A second cohort of SAUs was awarded grants in 2024. These SAUs began their First 10 journeys last July and have collaborated closely with those involved with the Education Development Center’s First 10 project to deepen their understanding of the model and develop detailed strategic plans tailored to their communities’ strengths and needs. These SAUs are now forging connections and actively working to strengthen the early childhood system within their regions.

Cape Cod Hill Community School, RSU 9 (New Sharon)

Serving pre-K through fifth grade, Cape Cod Hill Community School had already implemented a community school model and has since expanded its focus to include children from birth to age five through the First 10 program. Recognizing transportation as the most significant barrier for local families, the school’s First 10 team, led by First 10 School Outreach Coordinator Anita Stevens, took decisive action. Stevens convened a county-wide group of collaborators to explore solutions. The team has since connected with the Neighbors Driving Neighbors program, while working to establish a similar initiative in Franklin County. In addition to finalizing the team’s strategic plan, Stevens has actively engaged with community organizations and businesses and hosted activities at local events, such as the area Children’s Festival. A partnership with the local Masonic lodge and Eastern Star chapter resulted in the Angel Project, which provides winter clothing for children in need at the Cape Cod Hill Community School.

River Hawkes, Skowhegan (MSAD 54)

The River Hawkes First 10 team brings together the North and Bloomfield Elementary Schools in a strong partnership with the Kennebec Valley Community Action Corporation (KVCAP). Next year, these schools will merge into the new Margaret Chase Smith School, a facility that will consolidate three elementary schools and the KVCAP Head Start program, serving children from infancy through grade 5, along with their families. Preparing for this transition and fostering a cohesive early childhood landscape have been key priorities. This past fall, the team hosted a dinner with community childcare providers to share their First 10 goals and explore strategies for establishing a robust communication system between schools and community providers. First 10 Parent Outreach Coordinator Kasey Purington is also collaborating with MSAD 54 and KVCAP leadership to create opportunities for staff from both organizations to build relationships and develop a shared vision for the new school’s culture.

Wiscasset Elementary School, Wiscasset Public Schools

Wiscasset Elementary School, serving pre-K through fifth grade, boasts a First 10 team that includes staff from the local recreation department and Midcoast Community Action Corporation, working in close partnership with the Wiscasset parent-teacher organization and Partners in Education (PIE). Current efforts focus on family engagement events, caregiver education, and supporting transitions into pre-K and Kindergarten. First 10 Community School Outreach Coordinator Kim Watson, who is passionate about outdoor learning, has partnered with the Midcoast Forest Playgroup to launch “Wednesdays in the Woods” for the Wiscasset community. This initiative offers children and their caregivers a valuable opportunity to learn and play together in nature, with sessions designed to empower caregivers to eventually lead future nature-based playgroups.

Deer Isle-Stonington & Sedgwick Elementary Schools, Union 76 (Deer Isle)

Serving coastal communities from pre-K to grade 8, Deer Isle-Stonington and Sedgwick Elementary Schools have brought together school staff, adult education, Downeast Community Partners Head Start, Healthy Peninsula, and local community members to support their First 10 initiatives. This fall, the team focused on building relationships and ensuring access to essential resources. First 10 Community School Outreach Coordinator Melissa Jones-Bayley worked with Vanessa Hatch of Healthy Peninsula to expand the food backpack program through the Healthy Island Project. They are also finalizing plans for a partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters that will engage high school students as mentors for elementary school students. Additionally, the team is planning family engagement initiatives and transition to pre-K and Kindergarten activities, with several events and strategies set to launch this winter.

The Maine DOE plans to continue to share good news about the important work being accomplished by Maine’s First 10 Community Schools. To learn more about the First 10 model and ongoing efforts in Maine, please visit the First 10 Community Schools website, or contact Sue Gallant, Maine DOE First 10 Community Schools Specialist, at Sue.Gallant@maine.gov.