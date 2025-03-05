Sonnet Daymont, licensed marriage and family therapist, opens practice in Pasadena to support healing and resilience

SOUTH PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sonnet Daymont , a licensed marriage and family therapist renowned for her expertise in trauma recovery, anxiety treatment, and resilience-building, is proud to announce the opening of her new private practice in South Pasadena at 1000 Fremont Ave, located above the Fremont Theatre. With decades of extensive counseling experience, Sonnet brings her compassionate, solution-focused approach to individuals seeking healing from life’s challenges.Specializing in EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing) and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Sonnet Daymont has earned recognition for her work with survivors of narcissistic abuse, child abuse, domestic violence, religious trauma, workplace trauma, and complex PTSD (C-PTSD). Her integrative approach incorporates mindfulness-based practices, existential therapy, and exposure response prevention (ERP), offering tailored support to individuals facing anxiety, phobias, OCD, panic attacks, and grief.Sonnet’s new South Pasadena location expands access to care for clients in a serene, supportive setting. "I value making therapy empowering and comfortable. Clients can tell me anything they need to, without fear of judgment or pathologizing," Sonnet shares.Sonnet’s impactful career has spanned advocacy and leadership, including contributing to the establishment of the first safe house for commercially sexually exploited children in the United States in 2005. Her innovative and empathetic methods make her a trusted resource for trauma survivors, high-achieving professionals, and those navigating toxic relationships or challenging family dynamics.In addition to her therapeutic practice, Sonnet is the author of "When Dangerous Feels Like Home," an upcoming true crime memoir exploring trauma recovery and resilience. Recognized for her work as a Pearson Fellow and a CBT and EMDRIA-trained EMDR therapist, Sonnet has studied under leading experts and continues to integrate cutting-edge approaches into her practice.Sonnet holds a Master of Arts in Counseling Psychology from the University of San Francisco and dual Bachelor of Arts degrees in Psychology and Child and Adolescent Development from San Francisco State University.For more information or to schedule an appointment, go to sonnetdaymont.com

