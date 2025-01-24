LGBTQ+ Agency in Long Beach Earns National Honors for Revitalizing the Queen Mary

Pictured In Photo (Left to Right): Breanna Gonzalez, Jesse Mar-Ramirez, Esteven Gamez, Sabrina Hendifar, John Joseph Nelson (Influencer), Alex Chin, Micah Desai Pictured In Photo (Left to Right): Cynthia Cruz (CMO at Keen) & Esteven Gamez In Photo: Quyen Nguyen, Sabrina Hendifar, Kelen Tran-Belleville, Esteven Gamez, Christopher Molessa, Michelle Skidmore, James Minato

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keen Social LLC, a multicultural digital marketing agency based in Long Beach, California, continues to make a significant mark in the industry, earning prestigious honors at the Davey Awards. Co-founded by Esteven Gamez and Christopher Molessa, Keen Social secured a Gold Davey Award for General Social Media Management and a Silver Award for Best Use of Social Video. These achievements highlight their exceptional work in revitalizing and re-opening the historic Queen Mary, showcasing the agency’s distinctive approach of blending data insights with creative storytelling to drive meaningful results.The Davey Awards: Celebrating Small Agency ExcellenceAs the largest competition dedicated to the creative work of smaller firms, the Davey Awards honor big ideas driven by innovation, not big budgets. Overseen by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA) and judged by a panel of industry leaders from esteemed organizations such as Disney, Microsoft, and MTV, the awards recognize less than 20% of submissions as Gold Winners. Keen Social’s accolades underscore their ability to deliver culturally informed, data-driven campaigns that resonate with diverse audiences.For full details on these award-winning projects, visit the Davey Awards Gallery Revitalizing the Queen Mary: A BluePrint for Innovative Digital MarketingKeen Social was entrusted by Evolution Hospitality to reimagine the marketing strategy for the Queen Mary—a cultural icon in Long Beach. The ship’s challenges, including financial struggles and pandemic closures, required a thoughtful, multifaceted approach. Keen Social’s comprehensive plan successfully restored the Queen Mary’s status as a must-visit destination.- High-Quality Content Creation: Stunning videography and photography that highlighted the Queen Mary’s history and charm.- Influencer Collaborations: Collaborating with influencers such as, @RicardoHurtado @SpookieFoodie, @Official_LilJohnJohn, and @Marc_Mansour, expanded the ship’s reach to new audiences.- Integrated PR and Social Media Strategy: Seamless coordination between public relations and social media efforts to ensure consistent messaging.- Analytics, Insights & Data: Real-Time data guided campaign, optimizing outreach and ensuring relevance- Community-Focused Engagement: Local outreach that enhanced the Queen Mary’s connection with the Long Beach community.Through these strategies, the campaign delivered immediate and measurable results, including increased foot traffic and enhanced public perception of the landmark.For full details on the submitted work, visit the Queen Mary Case Study Esteven Gamez: Inclusive Leader & TrailblazerEsteven Gamez, a proud Tejano and member of the LGBTQ+ community, has built Keen Social on the principles of inclusivity, creativity, and innovation. With a career spanning work with major brands like Toyota, Hilton, and Hyundai, Gamez founded Keen Social to bring representation and authenticity to the forefront of marketing.“At Keen Social, we’re honored to call Long Beach home and to create campaigns that resonate both locally and nationally,” says Gamez. “The Queen Mary project demonstrates the power of connecting data with storytelling to drive real impact.”With its headquarters in Long Beach, the agency takes pride in serving its local community while making waves on the national stage. Keen Social’s work demonstrates the power of integrating community-focused engagement with data-driven strategies, ensuring campaigns deliver measurable outcomes.Award Winning ExcellenceThe Gold and Silver Davey Awards recognize Keen Social’s ability to push boundaries in marketing. These awards celebrate the agency’s achievements in General Social Media Management and Best Use of Social Video, placing them among an elite group of global winners in a program designed to highlight the creativity of smaller firms and teams. Esteven credits the agency’s success to a talented team, including:· Jeff Nolte, Director of Sales & Marketing with Evolution Hospitality· Jess Mar-Ramirez, Videographer & Content Creator· Cynthia Cruz, Chief Marketing Officer· Sabrina Hendifar, Social Media Analyst· Tania Pantoja, PR ManagerTheir synergy and dedication turned the Queen Mary campaign into a standout achievement, earning industry recognition and community success.A Commitment to Diversity & CommunityAs a certified LGBTQ+ and minority-owned business, Keen Social champions diversity both internally and in its campaigns. Gamez’s leadership extends to his work with the Long Beach LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce, which was named the “Rising Chamber” by the National LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce.This dedication to fostering inclusion is central to Keen Social’s mission and future.Looking ForwardKeen Social continues to set benchmarks for creative excellence in social media, public relations, video production and influencer marketing. By combining cultural insights with cutting-edge strategies, the agency is poised to deliver even greater results for clients both locally and nationwide.Recent video work examples can be viewed here About Keen SocialKeen Social is a full-service multicultural digital marketing agency based in Long Beach, California, offering tailored solutions for brands, agencies, organizations, and small-to-medium businesses; with a focus social media and public relations, Keen Social crafts creative strategies that drive solid business results.· Instagram: @KeenSocial· LinkedIn: Keen Social· X: @KeenSocial· Facebook: @KeenSocialAgency

