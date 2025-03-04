'Dinner with the Youngers' Heads to L.A. on March 5

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Dinner with the Youngers," an immersive theatrical experience inspired by "A Raisin in the Sun," will make its way to Los Angeles on March 5, 2025. This exclusive performance will take place during a special conference and offers a unique, intimate setting that brings the iconic Younger family to life beyond the stage.Presented by Carrie’s TOUCH , "Dinner with the Youngers" invites audiences to step into the world of Lorraine Hansberry’s classic play, sharing a meal with the Younger family as they navigate the hopes, struggles, and triumphs of Black life in America. The performance blurs the lines between theater and reality, allowing guests to engage with the characters and witness their story unfold in real-time.CastLena Younger - Rev. Tammie Denyse, PhDWalter Lee Younger - Rev. Jason Thompson, PhDBeneatha Younger - Courtney Renee CochranRuth Younger - Alana MathewsTravis Younger - Maasai MackBobo - Howie BryantThis one-night-only event will be open to registered guests at no cost. Due to the unique nature of the performance, attendees must register in advance through Eventbrite Important Event Details:Date: March 5, 2025Cost: FreeRegistration: Required via EventbriteAs "Dinner with the Youngers" continues to make an impact, this L.A. engagement offers a rare opportunity to experience the depth and resonance of Hansberry’s work in a deeply personal way.For more information or to register, please visit Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dinner-with-the-youngers-tickets-1247413189429 About Carrie’s TOUCHCarrie’s TOUCH is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering and supporting Black women affected by breast cancer. Through advocacy, education, and community engagement, Carrie’s TOUCH fosters a safe space for healing, storytelling, and cultural connection. Visit carriestouch.org for more details.

