Springfree Costco Exclusive Trampoline Wins 2025 Family Choice Award

The All Black Jumbo Round Trampoline Bundle Is Recognized for Safety and Innovation

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Springfree Trampoline is excited to announce that its Costco Exclusive All Black Jumbo Round Trampoline Bundle has been awarded a Family Choice Award for 2025.

The Family Choice Awards, which has been around for nearly 20 years, “recognizes the best products, services and resources for all members of a family including our cherished pets,” according to their website. They are one of the most trusted family-based consumer awards programs in the nation.

The 13 ft Springfree Jumbo Round Trampoline, which Costco began selling last year, is the biggest round-shaped trampoline in Springfree’s lineup, offering 132 square feet of jumping space (equivalent to a 15 ft spring-based trampoline).

It’s sold in a stylish “All Black” color scheme and comes with Springfree’s best-selling accessories, the ladder and basketball hoop.

Being a Costco Exclusive product means that members of the popular membership club get access to special pricing you won’t find anywhere else for this premium-sized trampoline.

“Receiving the Family Choice Award for our Jumbo Round Trampoline is an honor and a testament to the superior safety, quality and longevity your family gets with a Springfree Trampoline,” said Amy McIntee, Chief Operating Officer at goba Sports Group, the parent company of Springfree Trampoline.

“It is our sincere ambition to make backyard play products that can be trusted to serve as your family’s special place to make memories and joyful moments to be cherished for a lifetime.”

Springfree’s sister brand, gobaplay, was also chosen as a Family Choice Award Winner for its gobaplay FlyMax Boat Tree Swing and TitanMax Swing Set With Saucer Tent Swing.

The TitanMax Swing Set With Saucer Tent Swing is a large swing set comes with four play components, including one of gobaplay’s signature offerings – the CozyCove Tent With Saucer Swing.

“ALL your products submitted are Family Choice Award winners! They are simply the FAVORITES OF ALL 24 JUDGES! Thank you very much for GREAT PRODUCTS,” said the Family Choice Awards Judges.

