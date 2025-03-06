Dejavoo and Enroll & Pay Expand Access to Loyalty as a Service (LaaS) on Dejavoo's Android P line

Dejavoo Logo Enroll & Pay is a card-linked loyalty platform that integrates with POS terminals allowing customers to easily enroll and pay with a credit card during their initial transaction. Future card payments are seamlessly rewarded in real-time.

Merchants gain a powerful, cost-effective way to boost sales with hassle-free customer rewards.

Integrating with Dejavoo’s iPOSpays gateway and the P line gives merchants a game-changing tool to grow their business while providing their customers a rewarding, frictionless experience.” — Brian Booth, CEO of Enroll & Pay.

MINEOLA, NY, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dejavoo is pleased to announce its expanding partnership with Enroll & Pay , a next-generation card-linked Loyalty as a Service (LaaS) platform that makes advanced customer rewards programs more accessible than ever.This innovative solution, currently available on our QD line of Android terminals, is now integrated with Dejavoo’s P line of Android terminals, giving ISOs, ISVs, and merchants an effortless way to enhance customer engagement without the burden of high upfront costs.“With Enroll & Pay, small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) now have a hassle-free way to offer enterprise-level loyalty programs at a fraction of the cost,” said Mony Zenou, founder and CEO of Dejavoo. “By eliminating complicated setup processes and reducing costs, we empower merchants with a fantastic program that boosts customer engagement and increases sales.”Loyalty That Works InstantlyUnlike traditional loyalty programs that require separate apps or complicated sign-ups, Enroll & Pay enables customers to enroll instantly during their first card transaction. Once enrolled, all future credit card payments are automatically tracked and rewarded in real time—no extra steps needed. With conversion rates up to 20 times higher than standard loyalty methods, businesses can see immediate results. 65% of a company’s revenue is generated by the repeat business of existing customers.“We built Enroll & Pay to remove the complexity of loyalty programs and make them as simple and seamless as possible,” said Brian Booth, CEO of Enroll & Pay. “By partnering with Dejavoo and integrating with the iPOSpays gateway and Dejavoo’s P line, we’re giving merchants a game-changing tool to grow their business while providing their customers a rewarding, frictionless experience.”A Game-Changer for MerchantsThe Enroll & Pay platform stands out due to its:• LaaS Model – No major upfront investment, making it easy for businesses of all sizes to implement.• Frictionless Enrollment – Up to 98 out of 100 customers join with a single transaction, eliminating extra sign-up steps.• Automated Rewards – Purchases are tracked and rewarded seamlessly, boosting repeat business.• Robust Reporting – Create detailed reports to access real-time analytics that merchants need to grow their business.• Full Integration with Dejavoo – Merchants, ISOs, and ISVs benefit from a streamlined loyalty solution built into the Dejavoo ecosystem.For Developers & ISOsThe Enroll & Pay platform, available on the iPOSpays DV Store, allows software developers to quickly and efficiently add loyalty features to their applications. The DV Store, which houses over 150,000 categorized apps, allows ISOs and ISVs to explore, install, and manage solutions tailored to their merchants’ needs.About DejavooDejavoo delivers smart, secure, and scalable payment solutions designed to meet the needs of modern businesses. Our technology suite includes the iPOSpays omni-commerce gateway, Android and Linux terminal lines, and flexible payment solutions like Buy Now, Pay Later and digital wallets. Backed by a global network of ISOs, ISVs, and resellers, Dejavoo helps businesses thrive with industry-leading POS solutions.About Enroll & PayEnroll & Pay is a card-linked loyalty platform designed to help brick-and-mortar merchants convert everyday transactions into lasting customer relationships. By leveraging real-time data and targeted marketing, it drives engagement and increases customer retention, with 20x higher conversion rates than traditional loyalty programs.To learn more about Enroll & Pay and request a 30-minute demo, contact sales@dejavoo.io or brian@enrollandpay.com.Brian BoothEnroll & PayFounder and CEObrian@enrollandpay.com

