Vexos Enhances Global Manufacturing Footprint with New Electronics Manufacturing Facility in China

MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vexos, a leading global provider of Electronic Manufacturing Services ( EMS ) and Custom Material Solutions (CMS), is pleased to announce the successful relocation of its China operations to a newly opened, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Dongguan, China. This strategic move enhances Vexos’ production capabilities, efficiency, and capacity to meet the evolving demands of its global customer base.The new facility spans 4,200 square meters and is equipped with cutting-edge technology, including automated surface mount technology (SMT) lines, precision testing equipment, and advanced quality control systems. The investment in this site reinforces Vexos' dedication to delivering high-quality, reliable, and cost-effective electronics manufacturing solutions to its global customer base."This new factory reinforces our global manufacturing footprint and enhances our ability to serve customers with increased production capacity, improved efficiency, and faster time-to-market," said Peter Grimsdale, Senior Vice President, Asia at Vexos. "By strengthening our presence in China, we are better positioned to meet the growing needs of our customers while maintaining our commitment to quality and innovation."The Dongguan facility will continue to focus on providing comprehensive electronics manufacturing services across industries such as industrial, medical, communications, railway, automotive, and aerospace electronics. With a skilled workforce and cutting-edge equipment, the factory will support both high-mix, low-volume and high-volume production, offering greater flexibility to customers.This expansion aligns with Vexos' strategic growth plan to strengthen its global supply chain capabilities and deliver world-class manufacturing solutions to its customers.About VexosOperating in several locations across North America and Asia, Vexos is an electronics manufacturing and custom material solutions provider with a proven track record of delivering award-winning, leading-edge electronics manufacturing services and supply chain solutions to a diverse group of OEMs.For more information about Vexos and its global manufacturing services, please visit www.vexos.com

