AMERICA’S THRIFT STORES OPENS ITS 2ND TENNESSEE STORE IN KNOXVILLE

KNOXVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Known for community support, America’s Thrift Stores brings a new thrifting experience to its 31st store in the chain.America’s Thrift Stores announces the opening of its newest store, coming to 9123 Executive Park Drive, Knoxville, TN 37923. The grand opening event will be on Thursday, March 13th, starting at 8:00 a.m.The Knoxville store opening will showcase 40+ categories in Women’s, Men’s, and Kids’ apparel, home goods, handbags, shoes, and other items true thrifters won’t want to miss. America’s Thrift Stores is known for restocking thousands of new items every day—paying off its tagline, “Where it’s a New Store Every Day!” With up to 70% off the pricing of name-brand clothing and household goods, the store reinvents itself daily with donations from local and surrounding communities. This new location will also accept donations, including gently used clothing, electronics, and household goods.America’s Thrift Stores announced back in March of 2024 that Make-A-Wish East Tennessee will be its chosen charity partner for the new store. “We’re thrilled to partner with America’s Thrift Stores,” said Garrett Wagley, President & CEO of Make-A-Wish East Tennessee. “Local wishes are only possible because of local supporters. Donations of clothes and household items will generate funds to make local wishes possible. Nearly 90 critically ill East Tennessee children await the life-changing power of a wish. Together, we can grant those wishes and bring these special children hope, strength, and joy.”America’s Thrift estimates that its stores keep over 60 million pounds of goods out of local landfills annually. Additionally, donations benefit the local community and our charity partners in East Tennessee that is Make-A-Wish East Tennessee. “For every pound of goods donated, we make a cash donation to Make-A-Wish East Tennessee, which helps to grant wishes to kids with critical illnesses,” said Sobaski.America’s Thrift Stores relies on the generous donations of the local community to collect used clothing and household items, which they then resell those items back to the community and share our profits with our charities, providing vital funding to help them improve lives affected by substance abuse, and assist children with illnesses.For more information about America’s Thrift Store or about the partnership, please visit Donate for Wishes | East Tennessee.***For more information about career opportunities or about the upcoming America’s Thrift Store location in Knoxville, please visit americasthrift.com/

