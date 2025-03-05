Grant Opportunity Alert: Sixpence Early Learning Fund

ESU’s, Public Districts

Grant applications are available for family engagement home visitation grants to support Birth-to-Three Services in new or expanding family engagement programs. School districts or district cooperatives can apply in partnership with community-based early childhood programs. Each partnership can apply for up to $85,000 (with additional start-up funding available for new programs) to expand access to quality early learning for Nebraska’s infants and toddlers, helping close the achievement gap before kindergarten. The application went live at www.singasongofsixpence.org on February 24, 2025.

Timeline:

• February 24, 2025: application opens and a pre-recorded webinar will be released on https://www.singasongofsixpence.org/

• March 10, 2025: first of two online Q & A sessions via Zoom (applicants only need to attend one)

• March 13, 2025: second Q & A session

• April 14, 2025: proposal submission deadline

• April 23, 2025: Sixpence Trustees make selections

About Sixpence: Sixpence is the public name of the Nebraska Early Childhood Education Endowment Fund, a public-private partnership established in 2006 to generate sustainable funding for high-quality programs serving children and their families from prenatal to age three. Sixpence issues grant awards and offers technical assistance to locally controlled early childhood partnerships under the supervision of a governor-appointed Board of Trustees. Sixpence is administered by Nebraska Children and Families Foundation, which serves as the private endowment provider required by state statute. For more information, visit www.SingaSongofSixpence.org.