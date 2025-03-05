CoStar Group Recognizes Cravey Real Estate Services with 2024 Power Broker Awards

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP), the premier provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces, proudly announced the recipients of the 2024 CoStar Power Broker Awards. This prestigious accolade celebrates professionals and firms for their outstanding performance in closing the highest transaction volumes within their respective markets.In Corpus Christi, Texas, Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. has once again proven its prominence as the local leader in commercial real estate. The Cravey Real Estate team has earned the highly esteemed CoStar Power Broker Top Firm Award in both sales and leasing, affirming their position as the most active dealmakers in the region. With a legacy of excellence spanning five decades in the Corpus Christi market, Cravey Real Estate has consistently demonstrated exceptional performance, securing Power Broker Awards each year since the program’s inception.Join us in applauding the Cravey Real Estate team for their remarkable achievements in 2024, as recognized by the CoStar Power Broker Awards:Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. – Top Sales FirmCravey Real Estate Services, Inc. – Top Leasing Firm Matthew Cravey – Top Sales BrokerMatthew Cravey – Best Office Rental Broker Lynann Pinkham – Top Sales BrokerLynann Pinkham – Top Retail Leasing BrokerThese awards underscore Cravey Real Estate Services’ unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation and superior client service, further solidifying their standing as industry leaders in the competitive commercial real estate landscape.About Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.:Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. is a full-service commercial real estate firm based in Corpus Christi, Texas. With over 50 years of experience, Cravey Real Estate Services specializes in brokerage, property management and development services for industrial, office, retail and land properties in the South Texas region.About CoStar Group, Inc.:CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP) is a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the property markets. Founded in 1987, CoStar Group conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of real estate information. CoStar is the global leader in commercial real estate information, analytics, and news, enabling clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on property values, market conditions and availabilities.

