Unlocking Effective Biologicals with Manufacturing Technology

Controlling Invasive Species Selectively with Biologicals

Our partnership with Evologic delivers advanced technology needed to produce biologicals with high efficacy & lower cost, reinforcing US leadership in sustainable ag & ecological restoration,” — Pam Marrone

DAVIS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Invasive Species Corporation (ISC), a leader in the biological control of invasive species, is proud to announce its partnership with Evologic Technologies to develop and supply cutting-edge manufacturing technologies essential for large-scale U.S. production. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in combating invasive species through cost-effective and scalable biological solutions.

The Cost of Invasive Species and the Need for Scalable Solutions

Invasive species pose a severe threat to ecosystems and economies, with global damage exceeding $423 billion annually, according to the Intergovernmental Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES). Among the most pressing challenges in the U.S. are Zebra and Quagga Mussels and Asian Carp, which cause extensive ecological and economic damage.

ISC has focused its efforts on two highly effective biological solutions: Zequanox® for Zebra and Quagga Mussel control and Piscamycin™ for managing invasive Asian Carp populations. Both active ingredients have demonstrated strong efficacy in controlling their respective target species. However, the lowest cost products, which are typically toxic chemicals that can harm human and environmental health are often used instead of the safer, effective biologicals. Therefore, ISC understands the need for its products to provide the economics of commodity chemicals to attain broad market acceptance.

A Breakthrough in Biological Manufacturing

Evologic Technologies specializes in the development and supply of high-performance manufacturing technologies that unlock the full potential of biological actives. Through this partnership, Evologic is applying its expertise to streamline and industrialize the production of biocontrol agents. The company's proprietary manufacturing technologies and manufacturing capacity (upstream and downstream) enable the effective development of novel manufacturing processes, ensuring that these biological solutions can be manufactured efficiently and affordably at large scale.

“Our partnership with Evologic delivers the advanced technology needed to produce biologicals with high efficacy, marketability and low cost while reinforcing America’s leadership in sustainable agriculture and ecological restoration,” said Pam Marrone, a renowned pioneer in biological control solutions. “With Evologic’s cutting-edge capabilities, we can finally make these critical products widely available to those who need them most. "Pam Marrone has been a trailblazer in the field of biological controls for decades. She has founded and led multiple successful biological companies, each making significant contributions to sustainable agriculture and invasive species management.

Building Domestic Manufacturing Capabilities

This partnership is not just about improving biological production—it’s about securing domestic supply chains, creating jobs, and reducing dependency on foreign manufacturing. As demand for sustainable and eco-friendly solutions rises, establishing a strong U.S.-based manufacturing infrastructure for biologicals is essential. Evologic’s scalable and flexible approach facilitates the establishment of essential U.S.-based manufacturing capabilities, benefiting local economies and ensuring long-term sustainability.

“The work we are doing with ISC aligns perfectly with our mission of unlocking biological actives with manufacturing technology,” said Dr. Wieland Reichelt; CEO Evologic Technologies. “By leveraging our leading manufacturing technologies and capabilities, we are making it possible to bring these much-needed products to market faster and more cost-effectively.”

Paving the Way for Future Innovation

The ISC-Evologic partnership is set to transform the biological control landscape by proving that effective solutions can be manufactured at scale without excessive costs. This breakthrough in production efficiency opens doors for future advancements in the biologicals sector, encouraging further investment and innovation in sustainable solutions.

With a shared vision for a more sustainable and ecologically balanced future, ISC and Evologic Technologies are unlocking the potential of biologicals through superior manufacturing technology.

About the Invasive Species Corporation

The Invasive Species Corporation was founded to discover, develop and deliver market effective bio-based solutions to control invasive species in water, forestry and agriculture. In addition to Zequanox® and Piscamycin™, ISC has already found candidates for control of toxic algae and weeds. Under its grant from the Washington State Department of Agriculture, ISC has successfully discovered microbial natural product solutions to control burrowing shrimp harming oyster beds and is testing these for sea lice control in salmon farming

ISC Contact:

Dr. Pam Marrone

Executive Chairperson & Co-Founder

Contact@invasivespeciescorporation.com

https://invasivespeciescorporation.com

About the Evologic Technologies

The supply of biologicals across different geographies is challenging as product quality is often fragile and/or costly. At Evologic, we understand that biologicals can only be as good as the manufacturing. Evologic has developed and scaled a portfolio of manufacturing technologies (fermentation and formulation) that unlock biologicals.

Evologic is transforming manufacturing of biologicals by building the Uber of fermentation. We enable Manufacturing (Cab Drivers) to deliver better Products to Customers (Passengers) by monitoring and optimizing manufacturing processes remotely (Routes). Better manufacturing processes deliver better product quality at lower costs reliably, serving all participants in the eco-system.

Contact

Dr. Wieland Reichelt

Chief Executive Officer

office@evologic-technologies.com

https://evologic-technologies.com

