Invasive Species Corporation Cofounder & Exec Chair, Pam Marrone, PhD is Inducted in National Inventors Hall of Fame

Pam Marrone is one of nine 2025 Inductees into the National Inventors Hall of Fame

For patents that have led to biological products for pest management and plant health

I appreciate the recognition for my patents & inventions. I have had help & support of great teams to develop and commercialize the inventions. I am excited to continue the journey with the ISC team.” — Pam Marrone

DAVIS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Invasive Species Corporation (ISC) announces that its co-founder and Executive Chair, Pam Marrone, PhD was inducted today into the National Inventors Hall of Fame. She has been awarded 82 US and more than 400 worldwide patents. More importantly, and the main reason for her induction is that her patents have resulted in significant, impactful products that control major pests and plant diseases in agriculture and home gardens. Marrone is one of nine 2025 inductees.

“Inspiring Innovation in America”

The mission of the National Inventors Hall of Fame is to “recognize inventors, promote creativity, and advance the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship.”

“We honor the greatest inventors who have built the world around us, inspire the innovators of tomorrow and challenge today’s creative thinkers to design the future.”

The National Inventors Hall of Fame process:

• "Step One: Induct world-changing inventors into the Hall of Fame

• Step Two: Work one on one with each new Inductee class to learn about their unique innovation journeys

• Step Three: Infuse Inductee stories, insights and passion into our STEM education programs

• Step Four: Help tomorrow's innovators realize their potential through impactful, hands-on experiences.”

In response to her induction, Pam Marrone stated, “I greatly appreciate being recognized today for my patents and inventions; of course, none of this happens alone. I have had help and support of several great teams to develop and commercialize these inventions. I am excited to continue the journey and develop new inventions with ISC team. These enthusiastic young scientists and the new technologies available to us today, allow us to bring to market innovative patented products for controlling the worst invasive species, such as new environmentally beneficial bioherbicides for weed control, quicker and with less investment dollars than ever.”

About the Invasive Species Corporation

The Invasive Species Corporation was founded to discover, develop and deploy effective bio-based solutions to control invasive species in water, forestry and agriculture. Invasive species have caused more than $1 trillion in damage, more than $420 billion annually, and are considered one of the top contributors to the earth’s significant and rapid decline in biodiversity. ISC’s vision is to regenerate the planet through nature positive solutions to control invasive species. ISC is currently selling Zequanox® for invasive zebra and quagga mussel control, while rapidly developing a significantly lower cost, sinking granule formulation (Gen 2). In addition, ISC is in late-stage development of Piscamycin™, a potent natural product against carp and other invasive fish. Applying our company’s microbial natural product discovery platform, ISC has already found candidates for control of toxic algae and weeds. Under a grant from the Washington State Department of Agriculture, ISC has successfully discovered microbial natural product solutions to control of burrowing shrimp harming oyster beds and is testing these against sea lice on salmon.

