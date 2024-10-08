Invasive Species Corporation Co-founder & Exec. Chair, Pam Marrone is Inducted in the National Academy of Engineering

Pam Marrone being inducted into the National Academy of Engineering

“For sustainable bioprotection products for agriculture and the environment”

Not formally trained as an engineer, I was surprised and am honored to be elected to the NAE. We have hired and trained many engineers who have been essential to the success of our products.” — Pam Marrone

DAVIS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Invasive Species Corporation (ISC), a Delaware public benefit corporation announces that its co-founder and Executive Chair, Pam Marrone, PhD was inducted last week into the National Academy of Engineering.

Celebrating its 60th anniversary, the National Academy of Engineering (NAE) is a private, independent, nonprofit institution that provides engineering leadership in service to the nation. The mission of the National Academy of Engineering is to advance the welfare and prosperity of the nation by providing independent advice on matters involving engineering and technology, and by promoting a vibrant engineering profession and public appreciation of engineering. The NAE is part of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. The NAE operates under the same congressional act of incorporation that established the National Academy of Sciences, signed in 1863 by President Lincoln. Under this charter the NAE is directed "whenever called upon by any department or agency of the government, to investigate, examine, experiment, and report upon any subject of science or art."

The NAE has more than 2,000 peer-elected members and international members, senior professionals in business, academia, and government who are among the world’s most accomplished engineers. They provide the leadership and expertise for numerous projects focused on the relationships between engineering, technology, and quality of life.

Members are elected to NAE membership by their peers (current NAE members). Election to membership is one of the highest professional honors accorded an engineer or related professional. Members have distinguished themselves in business and academic management, in technical positions, as university faculty, and as leaders in government and private engineering organizations.

Dr. Pam Marrone is one of the first NAE members elected in agbiotech and is reported to be the first from the ag biologicals industry. For the companies she has founded and led, biological and chemical engineering has been instrumental in the development and scaling of the many biological pest management products her teams commercialized. In addition, material science engineering has been essential to development of formulations that meet all the stringent requirements for EPA and state registrations as well as customer acceptance.

In response to her induction, Pam Marrone stated, “Not formally trained as an engineer, I was surprised and am deeply honored to be elected as a member of the NAE. I have hired, and our companies have trained numerous engineers who have been essential to the success of our products. I expect our ISC will be hiring biochemical engineers to help with the development and scaling of our microbial natural products for control of invasive species and other problematic pests and weeds.”

About the Invasive Species Corporation

The Invasive Species Corporation was founded to discover, develop and deploy bio-based solutions to control invasive species. Invasive species have caused more than $1 trillion in damage, with more than $420 billion in damages annually, and are considered the second largest contributor to the earth’s significant decline in biodiversity, right behind land-use alteration. ISC’s goal is to regenerate our planet’s environment through the application of bio-based, sustainable and earth friendly solutions, thereby preserving ecological biodiversity and reducing the impact of climate change. ISC is focused on biologicals to control invasive species in water, forestry and agriculture, including invasive mollusks, fish, toxic algae, forest pests and weeds. ISC is currently selling Zequanox® for invasive zebra and quagga mussel control, while rapidly developing a significantly lower cost, sinking granule formulation (Gen 2). In addition, ISC is in late-stage development of Piscamycin™, a potent natural product against invasive carp and other invasive fish, exclusively licensed from the US Geological Survey. The state of Washington has funded ISC to find microbial natural products to control burrowing shrimp damaging oyster beds.

Learn more about The Invasive Species Corporation at www.invasivespeciescorporation.com as well as on our LinkedIn.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.